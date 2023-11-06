US jobs data eases Fed rate hike bets

13 minutes ago

CNBC Pro: Growth investor weighs in on the Magnificent Seven, but prefers a tech giant

The “Magnificent Seven” stocks – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla – have proven popular this year, but one growth investor says he’s underweight in the group.

“Magnificent has performed well and is set to perform even better as he [a] Fortress-like balance sheets and they are highly profitable. “They’ve used the last two years to get more efficient after COVID, but they have tremendous opportunities ahead in terms of artificial intelligence,” Jonathan Curtis told CNBC’s “On Friday.”

However, he said investors need to be “a little more curious and more cautious” on tech mega-caps – and revealed his favorites with “tremendous growth potential”.

– Amala Balakrishner

13 minutes ago

CNBC Pro: Citi is bullish on a part of the semiconductor industry. Here are its top stock picks

According to Citi, one corner of the semiconductor industry began to boom in the second half of this year.

A jump in September monthly semiconductor sales beat Citi estimates. That rose 13% month over month to $49.6 billion, the bank said, exceeding the bank’s estimate of $46.9 billion.

CNBC takes a look at its five top stock picks.

– Weizen Tan

Fri, Nov 3, 2023 8:36 am EDT

US jobs grew slower than expected in October

The U.S. economy added 150,000 people in October, the Labor Department said Friday. That’s slightly below Dow Jones’ forecast of 170,000.

Average hourly earnings, a closely watched data point in the report for inflation trends, rose 0.2% last month. This is also a lower increase than expected. Meanwhile, unemployment rose to 3.9% compared with the estimate of 3.8%.

– Fred Imbert

Fri, Nov 3, 2023 11:17 am EDT

Goldman Sachs chief economist says jobs data confirms Fed has raised interest rates

John Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, said Friday’s lower-than-expected jobs report bolsters the argument that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates.

“I thought it was broadly weaker than we expected,” Hatzius said of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” report. But, “I don’t think it was weak in a very worrying way.”

Hatzius said the print supports the arguments of those who were expecting the central bank to raise interest rates in the current monetary policy cycle after its meeting earlier this week. Although he said Goldman does not expect the Fed to cut rates until the fourth quarter of next year, he said the central bank could start cutting rates if the economy weakens more sharply before then.

Using the acronym for Federal Open Market Committee, he said, “I think it was a soft report that underscores the message that the market took out of the FOMC meeting this week — namely, hikes by the Fed. is likely to.”

– Alex Haring

Fri, Nov 3, 2023 1:47 pm EDT

Long-term Treasury ETFs extend November rally

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is on track for its third consecutive positive day as Treasury yields decline.

TLT was up 1.2% in afternoon trading, meaning the fund was already up more than 5% in November, starting with Wednesday’s Fed meeting.

TLT saw heavy investment and trading activity in October, as some investors were betting on the fund’s rebound after yields rose above 5%.

– Jesse Pound

