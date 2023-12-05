US job creation falls to lowest level since March 2021 as labor market cools

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted 8.7 million job vacancies in October, the lowest since March 2021, a sign that higher interest rates are slowing hiring, but still maintained a healthy pace. happened.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that there were 9.4 million openings, down significantly from the 9.4 million in September.

There was a slight increase in layoffs in October. And the number of Americans quitting their jobs — which typically reflects confidence in their ability to find better pay or working conditions elsewhere — declined slightly.

The decline in job openings last month was particularly steep in health care and social assistance, where they fell by 236,000; Finance, which includes banking, insurance and real estate and has been particularly hard hit by high interest rates, down 217,000; and hotels, restaurants and bars, down 124,000.

Still, despite the steep decline in October, job opportunities remain at historically high levels. They have now exceeded 8 million for 32 consecutive months – a threshold they had never reached before 2021.

The pace of hiring in the US is slowing from the rapid pace of the past two years. Still, employers have added 239,000 jobs per month this year. And the unemployment rate has fallen below 4% for 21 consecutive months, the longest such period since the 1960s.

The job market has shown surprising resilience, even as the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times through March 2022 to fight the worst bout of inflation in four decades. The resulting higher borrowing costs have helped reduce inflationary pressures. Consumer prices rose 3.2% in October from a year earlier, down from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

The Labor Department will release the November jobs report on Friday. It is expected to show that employers added about 173,000 jobs last month. That number will increase by 150,000 in October, partly due to the end of strikes by autoworkers and Hollywood writers and actors. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 3.9%, according to a survey of forecasters by data firm FactSet.

Although unemployment remains low, 1.93 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits in the week ending November 18, the most in two years. This suggests that people who lose their jobs are likely to need longer-term unemployment assistance because it is becoming harder to find new employment.

Overall, the combination of softening inflation and flexible appointments has raised hopes that the Fed can manage a so-called soft landing – raising rates enough to slow the economy and contain price increases without plunging the economy into recession. A cooling job market could mean less inflation pressures and less need for the Fed to keep interest rates high.

The decline in vacancies at the Fed “will be welcome news for policymakers,” said Rubeela Farooqui, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics. Overall, the labor market remains strong, but cooling. And wages and inflation are falling. The data supports our view that rates have peaked and the Fed’s next move will be a rate cut, possibly in 2024 (Q2).

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com