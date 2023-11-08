(Bloomberg) – By Maneka Doshi Sign up for the India Edition newsletter – an insider’s guide to the emerging economic superpower and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Most read from Bloomberg

The US will provide $553 million in financing for a port terminal in the Sri Lankan capital being developed by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, as New Delhi and Washington seek to reduce China’s influence in South Asia.

The International Development Finance Corp. funding underlines renewed U.S. and Indian efforts to reduce Beijing’s dominance over Sri Lanka after Colombo borrowed heavily to finance Chinese port and highway projects before last year’s economic downturn. Is. The US money could provide a seal of legitimacy for Adani after billions of dollars were wiped off the group’s market value following fraud allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research earlier this year.

The Deepwater Waste Container Terminal in Colombo is a US government agency’s largest infrastructure investment in Asia, and its largest investment globally. It will boost Sri Lanka’s economic growth and “its regional economic integration, including India, a key partner of both countries,” DFC said in a statement.

The funding is part of a global acceleration of DFC investments to total $9.3 billion by 2023.

“Being active in the Indo-Pacific region is a high priority for the US,” DFC Chief Executive Officer Scott Nathan told reporters in Colombo on Wednesday. “This is clearly an engine of economic growth for the world.”

China had invested about $2.2 billion in the island nation by the end of last year, making it its largest foreign direct investor. US officials have publicly criticized Sri Lanka’s under-utilized southern Hambantota port, calling it unsustainable and part of China’s “debt-trap diplomacy”.

Due to its proximity to international shipping routes, the Port of Colombo is one of the busiest ports in the Indian Ocean. About half of all container ships pass through its waters. DFC said it has been operating at more than 90% utilization for two years and needs new capacity.

DFC said it would work with sponsors John Keells Holdings Plc and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, relying on their “local experience and high quality standards”.

Adani Group

The US funding could serve as support for short seller-stung Adani Group as well as support for the controversial port project in which it has a majority stake. The group is fighting allegations of corporate fraud made by Hindenburg Research and various media investigations, which it has repeatedly denied.

“We see this as an affirmation by the international community of our vision, our capabilities and our governance,” Karan Adani, chief executive officer of Adani Ports and the tycoon’s son, told reporters in Colombo on Wednesday. The port project, scheduled to be operational by December 2024, will have a total capital expenditure of $1 billion, he said, adding that dredging work has been completed.

Adani Ports shares rose 2.7% in Mumbai trading – it is one of only two Adani Group stocks to fully recover from the Hindenburg hit. Karan Adani said the group also plans to invest $750 million to produce 500 MW of wind power in Sri Lanka.

Adani Group’s energy and ports investments in Sri Lanka were criticized by some local lawmakers last year as opaque and closely aligned with New Delhi’s interests. The Indian billionaire – a longtime supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has challenged China in past public speeches – denied these claims and said the investment met Sri Lanka’s needs.

‘hard work’

Nathan said, “The US and DFC are committed to high standards, including transparency, thorough due diligence of the partners with whom we invest, or those we finance, who are highly focused on anti-corruption and financial stability. Let’s make progress.” “I think the core principles of this project hold up for themselves.”

The DFC, a development finance agency launched under the Trump administration, was established to further U.S. foreign policy goals as well as assist developing countries. At first it struggled to stake out projects around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But funding has accelerated in recent years and, according to a new report from the EdData Institute at William & Mary in Virginia, the agency has helped Washington close the development spending gap with China’s more high-profile Belt and Road Initiative. have helped.

The DFC funding “will create greater prosperity for Sri Lanka – without increasing sovereign debt – while at the same time strengthening the position of our partners across the region,” Nathan said in the statement.

–With assistance from Anusha Ondaatjee and Asantha Sirimanne.

(Updated with comments from Adani Ports CEO in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com