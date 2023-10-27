US investigates GM’s Cruise robocars over close calls with pedestrians, causing further problems

By Greg Bensinger

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit, Cruise, is facing multiple federal investigations over the safety of its cars, including two incidents where robot cars were not yielding way to pedestrians in crosswalks. , according to a letter from a US regulator Friday.

According to an Oct. 20 letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Cruise autonomous cars are “not exercising appropriate caution around pedestrians on the roadway.” “This vehicle behavior may increase the risk of a collision with a pedestrian resulting in injury or death.”

NHTSA previously made another letter public on October 20 that expressed concern over several incidents of harsh braking by cruise vehicles, resulting in collisions.

Safety officials cited two videos where Cruise vehicles came close to pedestrians at crosswalks and almost hit them. One shows the vehicle approaching a pedestrian walking a dog before applying the brakes, causing the pedestrian to stop and pull back on the leash. In the second, the car narrowly avoids hitting four pedestrians, including two small children, at a crosswalk, before continuing onto the road.

Asked about the video, Cruz said Friday that the vehicles were tracking all pedestrians in both cases and that it reflected “our process of continually enhancing our technology to give pedestrians more space around our vehicles.” “Improved as part of.”

NHTSA said it is seeking additional information about the pedestrian incidents from Cruz, including all video and composite renderings of at least 30 seconds before and after each incident. The agency is seeking information by the end of October 27. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NHTSA investigation added to Cruise’s troubles in October, when the California Department of Motor Vehicles ordered the removal of driverless cars from the state’s roads, calling them a public danger and alleging the company had failed to properly monitor the safety of the technology. Had “misrepresented”.

Cruise had been operating an Uber-like service with unmanned vehicles primarily in San Francisco, but the company halted that service this week. The state is still allowed to test autonomous cars with human safety drivers.

Cruise is competing with Alphabet’s Waymo unit and others to develop robot cars for mass production and deployment. It will take years of real-world testing to perfect the technology, but the companies have faced opposition from some lawmakers and citizens who said they fear the vehicles are as yet unproven and pose a safety risk.

Cruise and Waymo have deployed the cars in several states in addition to California, including Arizona and Texas.

