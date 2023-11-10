US International Development Finance Corporation reiterates $30 million loan commitment to CDB to support Sri Lankan entrepreneurs – Adderana Biz English | sri lanka business news

DFC CEO Scott Nathan reiterated the need to support women entrepreneurs, sustainable financing and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



The agreement signed by CEO Nathan strengthens CDB’s position as a responsible corporate citizen.

During the visit of Scott Nathan, CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to Colombo on 7-8 November, he launched Citizens Development Business Finance PLC (CDB) to support women entrepreneurs, sustainable financing and micro, small and micro entrepreneurs. Announced $30 million in DFC financing. Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The reaffirmation of the commitment was signed by Nathan, CEO, on behalf of DFC, and Mahesh Nanayakkara, Managing Director/CEO, on behalf of CDB, at a ceremony at the US Embassy. Also present were U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung and USAID Mission Director to Sri Lanka Gabriel Gru, who highlighted the United States’ continued dedication to promoting economic development and empowerment in Sri Lanka.

For the first time, CDB has received a funding facility of this significant value, confirming the organization’s strong commitment to corporate governance. Despite Sri Lanka’s economic challenges, this loan exemplifies the confidence placed in CDB by funding agencies and recognizes the company’s contribution to stability, governance and sustainability. Emerging Markets Global Advisory LLP was the advisor and structuring agent for this transaction.

“DFC provides inclusive, sustainable financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs. CDB is a great partner and, through our support, will enhance energy security and promote climate resilience in Sri Lanka,” said Scott Nathan, CEO of DFC.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said, “The United States is dedicated to advancing Sri Lanka’s economic development by supporting local entrepreneurs, a key driver of economic growth.” “DFC’s new investment in civic development business finance in partnership with USAID will directly benefit small and medium-sized businesses across the island, giving Sri Lankan entrepreneurs access to capital that can help them transform their ideas into successful business growth. Can. Long term, a more stable economy for the country.”

“CDB’s comprehensive agenda to use these loan proceeds will help realize many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Sri Lanka. But most importantly, the funding will empower women entrepreneurs and MSMEs, making sustainable economic growth a local reality that will improve gender equality and help build strong, resilient communities. USAID is proud to partner with CDB in its investment to strengthen the green economy and uplift women entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka,” said Gabrielle Grau, USAID Mission Director for Sri Lanka.

The loan, provided by USAID, will strengthen CDB’s support to urban financing and rural lending across a plurality of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The project underlines the importance of women empowerment and gender equality and focuses on reducing barriers to building sustainable communities through strengthening MSMEs with a focus on “no poverty” and “zero hunger” SDGs.

Noting CDB’s frequent recognition through awards from the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce for corporate management and sustainability, Nanayakkara emphasized that the DFC funding will prioritize women empowerment as a key focus area. “We are continuing to strengthen our broader ethos of encouraging women entrepreneurs as they play a key role in the global climate action conversation. By expanding financial services including facilities for startups, expansion of existing enterprises, and reinvesting returns to promote further growth of small businesses on a green platform, we aim to position ourselves not only as a responsible service provider in the financial services sector, but also Continue to establish your presence. “A responsible corporate citizen promoting financial inclusion across the country.”

CDB will also focus on green energy projects including rooftop solar, electric and hybrid vehicles and converting vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce the national carbon footprint. This focus reflects CDB’s commitment to the UN’s clean energy SDGs and highlights the need for best practices in energy management. CDB is fully committed to its sustainability agenda and aims to become a net zero company by 2030.

Nanayakkara said that while the terms and conditions are favourable, especially given the current macroeconomic challenges, “this facility adds a significant addition to the financial strength of the CDB and boosts the country’s ecosystem in attracting impact financing. Being a corporate leader, it is our responsibility to look at the bigger picture and work towards ensuring that our actions will benefit the country and its people as a whole.”

Source: bizenglish.adaderana.lk