US inflation will attract attention as traders look for clues on the Fed’s rate path

Tuesday’s US inflation report will be the highlight of a busy week for markets that will also include a health check on the state of US consumption.

Inflation has fallen from a high of more than nine percent in the summer of 2022 to 3.7 percent in September, unchanged from the previous month.

The headline inflation rate is expected to fall to about 3.3 percent in the October report, although core inflation – which strips out volatile components such as food and energy – will remain at 4.1 percent.

“These will probably be the most influential data points in determining the outlook on whether the FOMC tightens,” said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

The Fed kept interest rates on hold for the second consecutive meeting last month, but resilient growth and steady inflation have raised the possibility that rates could rise further in December.

Traders will get another health check on the state of the US economy when retail sales for October are released. Strong consumption has fueled the U.S. economy so far this year, but analysts expect retail sales to decline as higher interest rates weigh on consumers.

“There’s another number to look at when assessing the October retail sales figures and that’s the personal savings rate,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Mold added, “Some economists are arguing the decline here – because steamy checks are no longer available – is a sign that American consumers may have to cut back on their spending at some level.”

China will also be in focus of the markets when industrial production and retail sales figures are released on Wednesday.

“The indicators will be closely watched following this week’s CPI miss as well as last week’s disappointing PMI,” Deutsche Bank analysts commented.

China faces a “difficult” recovery from its harsh Covid lockdown, which has seen the world’s second-largest economy flirt with deflation.

