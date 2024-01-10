US inflation results will decide market direction

USD/JPY and gold price outlook

Gold prices and the Japanese yen have underperformed in recent days after a strong rally in the last few weeks of 2023

The near-term direction of both assets will likely depend on US inflation data to be released on Thursday

This article examines the technical outlook for XAU/USD and USD/JPY, analyzing key levels to monitor in the coming trading sessions.

Gold prices and the Japanese yen enjoyed a strong rally at the end of 2023, but have faltered at the start of the new year, with traders taking additional bullish positions on both assets on concerns that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive easing will ease the next 12 months. Became reluctant to take. Will not result.

While the U.S. central bank took a more cautious stance at its December meeting and signaled it would lower borrowing costs in 2024, the market may have gotten ahead of itself by cutting too much for an economy that is not looking for strength. Continues to exhibit and is experiencing inflation above target.

Should bets start rising on the FOMC’s trajectory, US Treasury yields could rise again, boosting the US dollar in the process. This scenario could weigh on precious metals and put significant pressure on the yen, which lacks support from the Bank of Japan.

To gain insight into the Fed’s next steps and more clarity on the broader policy outlook, traders should keep an eye on the US economic calendar this week, paying particular attention to the December CPI report, due for release on Thursday morning .

Although core inflation is estimated to have eased last month, the headline gauge is seeing a rebound, rising to 3.2% from 3.1% earlier, an unwelcome development for policymakers whose views on public opinion and It is certain to have a negative impact on emotions.



Expectations for US inflation data

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

For gold prices and the Yen (against the US Dollar) to remain bullish in the near term, the latest US CPI data needs to offer compelling evidence of a move towards price stability. In the absence of this progress, the Fed may delay the launch of its easing cycle.

In the event of a surprise inflation report, interest rate expectations are likely to rise sharply, causing bond yields to decline. In this scenario, gold and the Yen could face more significant downside in the coming days and weeks (a weaker JPY means a higher USD/JPY).



gold price technical analysis

Gold remained soft on Tuesday after slipping below the key support area of ​​$2,050 to $2,045 last week. Continued trading below this zone could increase bearish pressure, paving the way for a decline to the 50-day simple moving average near $2,010. On further weakness, the focus shifts to $1,990.

On the other hand, if buyers return and trigger a reversal to the upside, resistance appears at $2,045-$2,050. Clearing this technical hurdle could be challenging, but a breakout could set the stage for a rally towards $2,085, the peak in late December. Continued strength could take XAU/USD towards its record.

gold price technical chart

Gold price chart created using TradingView



USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY rose last week, but its climbing strength diminished when prices could not break the resistance at 146.00. For a resumption of upside, we need to see a clear and decisive push above 144.75 and then 146.00. This scenario could pave the way for a rally towards the 147.00 handle.

On the other hand, if downside pressure increases, triggering fresh losses for USD/JPY, initial support is located around the 200-day simple moving average, now at 143.40. Bulls will have to defend this floor at all costs; Failure to do so could result in a decline to last month’s low.

USD/JPY Technical Chart

USD/JPY chart created using TradingView

