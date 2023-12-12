US inflation likely to decline again last month as Fed prepares to assess interest rates

WASHINGTON — (AP) — This year’s sustained slowdown in U.S. inflation is likely to continue in November, although the latest data may also point to persistently higher prices in some sectors of the economy.

Tuesday’s inflation report from the Labor Department is expected to show that businesses kept overall prices unchanged for the second consecutive month.

Falling gas prices in particular are believed to have offset increases in food prices from October to November. And inflation is expected to ease to 3.1% in October from 3.2% a year earlier, according to a survey of economists by FactSet.

But a closely watched category called “core prices,” which does not include volatile food and energy costs, is projected to rise 0.3% from October to November — a monthly pace that falls short of the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual inflation target. There is much more. On a year-on-year basis, core prices are expected to increase by 4%, the same as in October.

The Fed views core prices as a better guide to the likely path of inflation. Analysts say rising costs of hotel rooms, airfares and possibly used cars could push up core prices in November.

By contrast, according to AAA, gas prices have declined since September, reaching a national average of about $3.35 a gallon in mid-November, down from a high of $5 about a year and a half ago. After this, the national average has declined further and on Monday it reached $ 3.15 per gallon.

Grocery store inflation has proven to be particularly persistent and devastating to many families’ finances. Food prices are about 25% higher than two years ago.

If core prices in November rose 4% for the second consecutive month from a year earlier, it would provide support for the Fed’s expected decision on Wednesday to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the third consecutive time. Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have welcomed the steady decline in inflation from 9.1% in October to 3.2% in June 2022. But he cautioned that the pace of price increases is still too high for the Fed to lose its vigilance.

As a result, even if the central bank raises rates, it is expected to keep its benchmark rate, which influences many consumer and business loans, at that peak for at least several months.

Powell has even warned that the Fed could decide to raise rates again if it deems it necessary to defeat high inflation. The Fed raised its key short-term rate 11 times through March 2022 to 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years. Its goal is to increase the cost of mortgages, auto loans, business lending and other credit in order to slow spending to further reduce inflation.

Inflation has declined faster this year than economists and Fed officials expected. According to a different inflation gauge preferred by the Fed, core prices rose 3.5% in October compared with 12 months earlier. That was below the central bank’s forecast of 3.7% for the final three months of this year.

The continued decline in inflation has fueled speculation about an interest rate cut next year, with some economists seeing a cut as early as March. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge has increased at an annual pace of just 2.5% over the past six months.

But Powell has so far rejected the idea that the Fed might cut rates any time soon. Hopefully he will say this again on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Powell said it would be premature to “speculate” on the possibility of a Fed rate cut.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

Source: www.wftv.com