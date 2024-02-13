share:

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, February 13:

After another day of inconclusive action on Monday, currency markets’ attention turned to US January consumer price index data on Tuesday. Germany’s ZEW survey results will also be watched for new stimulus during European trading hours and OPEC will release its monthly market report.

The US dollar (USD) index continued to fluctuate in a narrow band above 104.00 early on Tuesday. Annual inflation in the US is expected to decline from 3.4% to 2.9% in December. On a monthly basis, the CPI and core CPI are expected to increase by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Ahead of key inflation data, US stock index futures traded modestly lower and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield remained near 4.2%.

US CPI data forecast: Core inflation will ease to 3.8% and headline inflation to 3.0% according to economists.

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported early on Tuesday that the ILO unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to 3.8% in the three months to December. This reading was less than the market expectation of 4%. Other details of the jobs report showed that annual wage inflation, measured by the change in average earnings excluding bonuses, slowed to 6.2% from 6.7% over the same period. GBP/USD Gained momentum in the early European session and climbed to the 1.2650 area.

The annual CPI in Switzerland rose 1.3% in January, below market expectations and December’s 1.7% rise. Initial reaction hits Swiss franc USD/CHF A rise of about 0.5% was last seen at around 0.8800 on the day.

US dollar price today

The table below shows the percentage change in the US Dollar (USD) against the major currencies listed today. The US dollar was strongest against the Swiss franc.

USD EUR GBP scurvy AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.04% -0.20% -0.01% 0.16% 0.10% 0.36% 0.39% EUR -0.04% -0.24% -0.05% 0.11% 0.07% 0.33% 0.35% GBP 0.19% 0.23% 0.18% 0.37% 0.32% 0.58% 0.60% scurvy 0.01% 0.05% -0.19% 0.14% 0.12% 0.37% 0.40% AUD -0.16% -0.14% -0.37% -0.18% -0.08% 0.22% 0.30% JPY -0.09% -0.05% -0.30% -0.10% 0.06% 0.29% 0.35% NZD -0.36% -0.33% -0.56% -0.37% -0.21% -0.26% 0.04% CHF -0.40% -0.41% -0.60% -0.45% -0.30% -0.35% -0.05%

The heat map shows the percentage change of major currencies against each other. The base currency is selected from the left column, while the quote currency is selected from the top row. For example, if you select Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (basis)/JPY (quote).

After closing the first trading day of the week virtually unchanged, EUR/USD The up-and-down continued in a tight range below 1.0800 early on Tuesday.

USD/JPY A modest gain was recorded on Monday and the rise continued during Asian trading hours on Tuesday. At press time, the pair was trading above 149.50, its highest level since late November.

Sleep US T-bonds closed in negative territory for the third consecutive trading day on Monday under pressure from rising yields. In the European morning, XAU/USD recovered and traded with modest gains on the day above $2,020.

Source: www.fxstreet.com