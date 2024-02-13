US inflation comes in ahead of expectations on higher housing costs

US inflation came in ahead of expectations in January due to higher housing costs, making it more likely that the US Federal Reserve will wait until the summer to start cutting interest rates.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in January. Economists had expected prices to rise 0.2 percent.

That brought the annual rate of inflation to 3.1 percent, down from December’s figure of 3.4 percent, but ahead of the 2.9 percent expected by economists.

Shelter costs, which cover rents and housing costs, increased 0.6 percent month-on-month, accounting for more than two-thirds of the monthly increase.

Core inflation – which strips out volatile components such as food and energy – stood at 3.9 percent, slightly higher than market expectations and in line with last month’s reading.

Slightly warmer inflation readings will give the US Federal Reserve more room to wait before starting to cut interest rates.

The Fed held interest rates on hold for the fourth consecutive meeting with policymakers in January against expectations of any imminent easing of policy.

At the beginning of the year, the market was almost certain that the Fed would start cutting interest rates in March, but strong growth and a flexible labor market have slowed rates cut bets.

In January, the US added 350,000 new jobs, nearly double the 180,000 expected by economists. The strength of the economy gives rate-setters the room to keep interest rates high and inflation low without fear of stifling economic activity.

“The economy is still resilient, the Fed may wait and see,” said Janet Mui, head of market analysis at RBC Bruin Dolphin.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, there is now only a seven percent chance of a rate cut in March. It has fallen more than 90 percent from a high late last year.

After today’s data, traders are even less sure about a cut in May. According to CME, there is a 60 percent chance that rates will remain unchanged in May.

Although inflation came in ahead of expectations, Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said there was “still a lot of deflation in the economy” despite the “very suspicious-looking” increase in shelter costs.

