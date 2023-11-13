US, Indonesia to discuss deal prospects on EV minerals: Reuters, citing sources

NORTH KONAWE, SOUTHEAST SULAWESI, INDONESIA – AUGUST 03: In this aerial view – A view of a nickel mining site in North Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia on August 3, 2023. Global demand for the raw material nickel, a key component in batteries – particularly those used in electric vehicles (EVs) – is growing rapidly. US Geological Survey (USGS) projections show global nickel production rising 21% in 2022 alone. A report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies said Indonesia has the world’s largest nickel reserves and leverages those reserves to attract investment in the battery supply chain. The demand for batteries needed for electric vehicles will exceed demand from other industries such as steel production by 2030. Indonesia alone will account for almost half of global nickel supply growth by 2025. The success of a country’s refining projects is a major determinant of both the supply and prices of nickel for the global market. As of 2020, Indonesia holds 292 nickel mining permits, mostly in Sulawesi, as the island hosts most of the national nickel reserves, the same CSIS report said. The Central Sulawesi province is home to the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), an integrated nickel hub for steel production, where a supply chain for battery production is planned. (Photo by Yulet Ifansasty/Getty Images)

The United States and Indonesia will discuss on Monday how to advance a potential minerals partnership aimed at stimulating trade in the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal nickel, according to three people with direct knowledge of the talks.

Next steps moving the countries toward formal talks on the partnership will be discussed when Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits the White House on Monday for a meeting with US President Joe Biden, according to one of the people.

The Biden administration is still concerned about environmental, social and governance standards in Indonesia and is examining how a deal could work, the sources said. One of the sources said the administration is also planning further consultations with US lawmakers and labor groups in the coming weeks.

“We have a lot of work to do before we can formally announce negotiations on a critical minerals partnership,” the person said.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia, which has the world’s largest nickel ore reserves, asked the United States in September to begin discussing a trade agreement for critical minerals so that exports from the Southeast Asian country could be protected under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Can be covered.

Most of Indonesia’s nickel is processed into raw metal, but the government is keen to develop an EV supply chain to utilize the vast reserves of nickel, which can be processed into battery materials.

The Biden administration’s discussions, which include U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai as well as the White House, focus on ensuring that any potential nickel supply is produced with as little environmental impact as possible, according to a source. , who advised the administration directly and was not authorized to speak publicly.

“The overall momentum is promising, but (we) don’t want to diminish the fact that there is a lot of work to be done here,” one of the people said.

Indonesia’s nickel supply is the world’s largest and nickel mining there has been blamed for massive deforestation and water pollution.

Under guidelines for US legislation released in March, Washington has required that EV batteries sold in the United States must produce or combine a certain amount of critical minerals in order to be eligible for the tax credit North America Or be done in a free trade partner. Indonesia does not have a free trade agreement with the United States.

The Biden administration is also discussing ways to carve out any nickel extracted from Indonesia but processed in China from receiving IRA credits, one of the sources said.

The global market value of the nickel industry is estimated to be $33.5 billion in 2022, although the market is oversupplied.

The only US nickel mine is scheduled to close in a few years, and there is no nickel smelter in the country, which poses a risk to Biden’s goal of having the United States lead in EV manufacturing.

The government last year gave Talon Metals about $115 million to partially finance a nickel processing plant in North Dakota that will supply Tesla.

Talon is seeking a permit for its proposed Minnesota nickel mine, but has faced opposition from indigenous people. Many US miners have said the Biden administration should focus more on approving domestic projects rather than international supply.

