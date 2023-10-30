US increasing size of Treasury auction as budget deficit grows

by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfus

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury is likely to boost the size of auctions for bills, notes and bonds in the fourth quarter when it announces its financing plans to address the worsening budget deficit this week, analysts said.

Investors are keeping a close eye on this week’s quarterly refund announcement as a sharp jump in long-term Treasury yields has been partly attributed to concerns about the US fiscal deficit. Since late July, the 10-year yield has climbed more than 100 basis points.

“The market has associated the rise in treasury yields with deficit concerns and reflects concerns about the sustainability of those deficits,” said Guneet Dhingra, managing director and head of U.S. rates strategy at Morgan Stanley in New York.

The budget deficit is increasing due to several factors, including the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases and higher federal government borrowing costs resulting from quantitative tightening.

TD Securities analysts expect the deficit to grow from $1.69 trillion this year to $1.85 trillion in 2024 and estimate $677 billion of bills maturing in a year or less will hit the market and about $1.7 trillion Dollar notes and bonds will come. So far this year, the Treasury has issued about $1.6 trillion of surplus bills and about $1.04 trillion of long-term debt.

Monday will also focus on the announcement of borrowing estimates for the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2024. It was the announcement of $1.007 trillion funding needs for the third quarter on July 31 that spooked the bond market, leading to a sharp rise. In auction quantity.

The Treasury will release its quarterly borrowing requirements at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on Monday and news of its withdrawal at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) on Wednesday.

Analysts said the Treasury could also announce a buyback program for a possible launch in January, aimed at improving bond market liquidity. The last time it ran a regular buyback program was in the early 2000s and it ended in April 2002.

short-end slant

Analysts said the latest refunding could see a reduction in the issuance of short-term bills by the Treasury, while longer-term growth could be subdued due to concerns about the impact of excess supply on long-term yields.

This would be a deviation from the August refunding when the Treasury increased the size of the auction for longer maturity notes and bonds, after relying largely on the sale of short-term bills to increase its cash holdings and finance its growing deficit. Had expanded aggressively. Suspension of loan limit in June.

Morgan Stanley’s Dhingra, who expects the Treasury to rely on T-bills to meet its budget needs, said such a move would bring the percentage of T-bills as a share of outstanding U.S. debt to about 22%. Can increase up to. This is slightly higher than the 15% to 20% range adopted by the Treasury.

Tom Simons, US economist at Jefferies in New York, said the current market environment should support higher T-bill percentages for some time as there is still a healthy appetite for short-term investments.

The projected increase in long-term deficits in coming years, however, will continue to drive up the size of Treasury auctions, analysts said.

“But the government doesn’t want to rely too heavily on the long end of the curve to finance the deficit,” said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte, North Carolina. Risk balance approach.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfus; Editing by Megan Davis and Jamie Freed)

