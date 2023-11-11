US in game of “catch me if you can” with Nvidia on rules – China media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. sanctions on China have created a game of “if you can catch me you can” with U.S. chip giant Nvidia and other companies, the Global Times newspaper said on Saturday, which could harm both countries’ interests. Affects and will accelerate Chinese innovation. ,

Chip industry newsletter SemiAnalysis previously reported that Nvidia plans to release new artificial intelligence chips in the Chinese market, less than a month after the US tightened rules on selling high-end AI chips to China.

The state-controlled newspaper said, “Multiple rounds of negotiations between Nvidia and the US government tell the story of a high-tech enterprise that conducts legitimate business but faces strong political interference in free trade, and how to ensure its survival and growth.” Makes every effort to.” Said in a comment.

“For commercial companies, this is not funny at all, and even a little sad.”

The newspaper said the US restrictions on chips, which seek to prevent China from acquiring cutting-edge US technology to strengthen its military, were “harmful not only to China’s interests, but also to the US”.

“What the US government has done has caused normal and legitimate transactions to tremble with fear, creating a tense environment in the market,” it said.

Last month, Nvidia, whose graphics processing units (GPUs) dominate the AI ​​market, said new US export restrictions would block sales of two high-end AI chips, the A800 and H800, which it launched last year for the Chinese market. Made for. Previous export rules.

The new rules put a limit on how much computing power a chip can pack into a small size. They also include what analysts call a “gray zone” in which chips could still be allowed to be shipped to China but would require a license.

SemiAnalysis said the new Nvidia chips are called HGX H20, L20 PCIE and L2 PCIE and the company may announce them on November 16. The chips include most of Nvidia’s latest features, but some computing power measures have been cut. Newsletter. Nvidia declined to comment.

The Global Times said US companies are looking for “workarounds” to comply with the rules.

“It is not difficult to imagine that as long as Washington is determined to ‘suppress’ China, the game of ‘catch me if you can’ will continue indefinitely,” the newspaper said.

“In this sense, the ‘loopholes’ that America is trying to close will never be fully fixed, and they will find themselves in the awkward position of only having to press one end of the gourd so that the other end can pop up. Can swim.”

“This will inevitably force and accelerate the process of independent innovation in high-tech industries in China.”

