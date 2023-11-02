US immigration policy is designed to divide the working class

Recently, members of our New York City-based Workers Center, including an undocumented indigenous Mexican restaurant worker and a Puerto Rican grandmother who is a resident of public housing, are asking about all the attention and assistance given to new immigrants. Are. “What about us who came here?” they ask.

Every day they see media images of the “rising” wave of immigrants arriving in New York City. Both Democrats and Republicans are responding to this influx with racist and inflammatory rhetoric pitting citizens against immigrants. NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the current wave “will devastate New York City. … Every service in this city is going to be affected. Of the 112,800 people living in the city’s shelters, 59,900 are migrants. It is a drain on the city’s finances. Citing the pressure, Mayor Adams urged President Joe Biden to give NYC $500 million to cover the cost.

The anti-immigrant Guardian Angels, a self-proclaimed civilian “crime-fighting” group, participated in an anti-immigrant rally in Staten Island on September 14. The group protested the city’s use of a former schoolhouse in Staten Island to house new immigrants. Some signs mirror Mayor Adams’ early warning to New Yorkers. “This is our fight for our neighborhoods, for our kids, for our grandparents. For your equity,” Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa told the crowd.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) echoed the rally attendees in attacking Adams. “New Yorkers are struggling to get here. The cost of living is skyrocketing, inflation is crushing them, making it difficult to pay their bills,” she said. “Instead of helping our citizens, the Mayor is demanding $500 million for illegal immigrants instead of calling on our President to secure the border and stop the madness.”

Meanwhile, to appease critics, including those in his own party, President Biden announced that he will continue construction of the border wall started by former President Donald Trump. In a seemingly counterintuitive move, the federal government also extended Temporary Protected Status to nearly half a million Venezuelan migrants entering the United States through July 31, allowing them to obtain work permits and postpone deportation.

The domestic policy of granting papers to some immigrants and criminalizing many others is nothing new. This has created division and turned members of the working class against each other. Chained to an imperialist US foreign policy that has stolen wealth and destroyed the freedom of other countries, US financial capital is enriching itself while the working poor both abroad and at home suffer. Is.

In 2022, 42 percent of US asylum requests came from Cuba and Venezuela alone – countries that are targets of US sanctions. During the Obama administration, the US government began implementing sanctions against Venezuela in order to destroy its socialist regime and profit from its rich oil reserves. Venezuela is one of many countries that has been destroyed by US policy, causing people to flee to the US

Democrats and “progressives” in this country welcome those fleeing with open arms, promote their over-exploitation and pit them against citizens, leading to exploitation, unemployment and underemployment of many citizen workers. . Business owners, who were bemoaning a “shortage” of workers, are overjoyed.

But there is no dearth of workers. The problem is that there is a shortage of good jobs. To fuel our wars abroad, this country must exploit its own workers. That’s why thousands of immigrants working in the service industry earn just $3.33 an hour. Home care workers, both undocumented and citizens, are stripped of 11 hours of pay for every 24-hour shift. An estimated $50 billion is stolen from workers in America every year. Who is stealing from the workers? Employers, insurance companies, developers. Who enables this theft? Both Republicans and Democrats.

Even though production has increased, workers’ conditions have worsened over the past 50 years, especially after the federal government enacted the “employer sanctions” provision of the Immigration Reform and Control Act in 1986. This provision criminalized undocumented workers and denied them equal rights to organize. This encouraged greedy employers to hire undocumented workers and pay them minimum wage. It has also allowed employers to reduce wages and working conditions for citizen workers under the threat of replacement with immigrant workers if they complain. Employer restrictions have created an underclass and divided the working class.

A divided working class means all working people lose — Venezuelan immigrants, homeless veterans, white construction workers, Black and brown unemployed youth, and even Staten Island families. Obviously, the real war should not be between workers. The real war being waged in this country is against the working class. Our lives, our communities and our planet are being destroyed. Financial capital is amassing all the wealth at home by exploiting us and plundering the resources and wealth of other countries.

Wherever we are, we must come together to organize and fight for demands that address the urgent problems we face, including displacement, wage theft, lack of health care, and the 24-hour workday; And will continue to engage in strikes or other actions to improve working conditions.

We must unite across the country to demand that our federal government stop its imperialist attacks on other countries; End our racist and anti-worker immigration policies in this country and ensure the equal right to organize for all workers regardless of immigration status; and repeal the employer sanctions provision of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986.

When our labor center members ask, “What about us?” We talk about how the best way to address their needs and concerns is to organize together with new immigrants because, as working people, we have similar interests. Even though the government is trying to make us think that new immigrants are the ones to blame, it is also making policies and laws to help business interests have the ability to exploit us all for their profits. They do this by criminalizing undocumentedness to allow their super-exploitation while pitting us against each other to drive down wages and conditions for all workers. In fact, it is the system that exploits us here and exploits our countries of origin.

Only with a strong, united working class can we raise working and living conditions for all.

