by David Morgan

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives are expected to begin bipartisan talks soon on fiscal 2024 spending, aiming to avoid a partial government shutdown if funds run out in mid-January. Lawmakers said Tuesday.

Congress has twice in the past two months authorized a partial government shutdown due to funding shortfalls, which would leave 4 million federal workers without pay and shut down a large portion of government operations.

A senior Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee said as soon as House and Senate leaders could reach an agreement this week on top-line spending numbers for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, such a deal would serve as the starting gun. . Bipartisan conference talks on spending bills.

“You really conference for the numbers you get at that time,” said Representative Tom Cole, who chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

Cole said the top-level deal would come from four top leaders in Congress: House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries — whom he said this week would be critical of the deal. Can reach.

They expected the amount to be close to the $1.59 trillion that President Joe Biden and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated with their debt ceiling agreement in May.

If Congress is to avoid a government shutdown on Jan. 19, when funding for some federal agencies is set to expire, it has just over a month to agree on bipartisan spending legislation. Funding for other agencies will end on February 2. The government shutdown in January will coincide with the start of the presidential primary election season.

Despite passing seven of the 12 partisan spending bills for 2024, House Republicans have been unable to reach agreement on the remaining five due to infighting over demands for steep spending cuts and conservative policy riders, whom Democrats have poisoned. See in the form of pills.

Meanwhile, the Senate has been able to pass only three appropriation bills.

Disagreement among House Republicans over spending prompted hard-liners to oust McCarthy from the speakership on October 3. But hardline Republicans have since agreed to spend at or close to Biden-McCarthy spending levels.

Republican Representative Mike Simpson, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies, said House and Senate lawmakers will have a top line to move forward on a plan to negotiate spending legislation during their upcoming three-week end-of-year session. Compromise is required.

“If we’re going to have a conversation over the holidays we better get one soon,” Simpson said. (Reporting by David Morgan in Washington, editing by Scott Malone and Matthew Lewis)

