US health officials say salmonella in cantaloupe is sickening dozens of people in 15 states

U.S. health officials said at least 43 people in 15 states have become ill from salmonella linked to some whole and cut melons and pre-cut fruit products.

By

Jonelle Alesia AP Health Writer

November 17, 2023, 6:14 pm ET

U.S. health officials are warning consumers not to eat certain whole and cut melons and pre-cut fruit products linked to an outbreak of Salmonella poisoning.

The outbreak announced Friday has infected at least 43 people in 15 states, including 17 who were hospitalized. Several brands of whole and pre-cut melons and pre-cut fruits have been recalled. These include Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vineyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products.

Consumers who have products in their homes should throw them away.

The products were sold between October 16 and November 10 and were recalled earlier this month. Investigators are working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may have been contaminated. Authorities in Canada are investigating a similar outbreak of salmonella that they found in samples of Malichita brand cantaloupe.

The number of people sickened in the outbreak is likely much higher than reported and the outbreak may not be limited to states with known diseases. It usually takes three to four weeks to determine whether a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Most people infected with Salmonella have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps within six hours to six days of eating food contaminated with the bacteria. Illnesses usually last four to seven days. Vulnerable people, including children, people over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems, may develop serious illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization.

