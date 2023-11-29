US health insurers Humana, Cigna in talks to merge -sources

Signage for Humana Inc. is pictured at a healthcare facility in Queens, New York City, US, on November 30, 2021. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 29 (Reuters) – Major U.S. health insurer Cigna (CI.N) is in talks to merge with Humana (HUM.N), a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a deal that could give Cigna more Will provide strength. A rapidly growing market for managing federal Medicare plans for older Americans.

The companies are discussing a stock-and-cash deal, which could be finalized by the end of the year, according to the source, without giving details on the value of the deal.

The combination of Humana and Cigna will give the merged company the scale to rival UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) and CVS Health (CVS.N).

Cigna has a large pharmacy benefits unit, Express Scripts, which manages prescription drug plans and a strength of commercial insurance. It will tie in with Humana’s No. 2 position in the fast-growing market for Medicare Advantage plans, under which private insurers are paid a set rate to manage health care for people age 65 and older or who have disabilities. payment is made.

Humana, which has a market value of about $63 billion, declined to comment. Officials at Cigna, which has a market value of about $84 billion, did not respond to requests for comment.

Cigna shares were down nearly 8%, while Humana stock was down more than 4%. Cigna’s acquisition would be costly for Humana, even if it required little or no premium, according to LSEG data, because Humana’s price-to-earnings ratio is higher than Cigna’s.

The last round of consolidation of the health insurance industry was initiated by the Affordable Care Act, national health care reform legislation that passed in 2010, and in 2014 created new individual insurance options and expanded government Medicaid coverage to low-income people. to be done.

But the biggest deals fell apart after pressure from antitrust authorities.

In July 2016, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against two health insurance mergers on the same day, saying it would lead to less competition and higher prices for Americans. One was Anthem’s – now Alleviance Health (ELV.N) – planned purchase of Cigna. The second was the proposed acquisition of Humana by Aetna.

Both groups of companies fought the government and both lost. Cigna had tried to buy Humana before losing the bid to Aetna. Aetna was eventually swallowed by CVS Health.

Bill Baer, ​​who was at the Justice Department when the 2016 lawsuit was filed, said the Cigna and Humana merger was “surprising” given that the government had successfully blocked two large health insurance mergers just a few years earlier.

Health insurers are facing higher medical costs as people return for procedures they had put off during the pandemic. They are also feeling pressure for reimbursement from the US government.

Humana said in February it would sell its commercial business but keep its Medicare Advantage products. In November, Reuters reported that Cigna was exploring the sale of its Medicare Advantage business.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the talks earlier in the day, citing people familiar with the matter.

overlapping business

Andre Barlow of Doyle, Barlow & Mazard PLLC said those issues would be taken off the table and antitrust risks would be reduced if companies divested overlapping businesses.

“It would be wise to do this even before the deal is announced,” he said.

Assuming Cigna sells its Medicare Advantage business, Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes said in a research report that antitrust officials could look at the impact on pharmacies and suppliers from combining their pharmacy drug benefit management (PBM) businesses. Humana manages drug benefits for Medicare, while Cigna’s Express Scripts is one of the nation’s largest PBMs.

Craig Garthwaite, a healthcare economist at Northwestern University, said he expected antitrust authorities to challenge the merger, but that the sale of Cigna’s Medicare Advantage (MA) business would improve the deal’s prospects.

“If you’re going to prepare to compete better with Humana from a regulatory standpoint, leaving MA will make it a lot easier,” he said.

