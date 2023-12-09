The United States is set to invest more than US$2 billion in Angola as it seeks to present itself as a better alternative to China, which has financed much of the country’s reconstruction over the past two decades.

President Joe Biden said the US has committed more than US$1 billion this year to finance solar energy, bridges and internet infrastructure. It is also offering an additional US$1 billion to fund the strategically important Lobito Corridor, running from Zambia through the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the Angolan coast.

The US International Development Finance Corporation initially provided a US$250 million advance for a feasibility study for refurbishing the 1,300 km (800-mile) Lobito Atlantic Railway Line as part of the Lobito Logistics Corridor.

Washington is also working with the EU to build a new 800 km rail line between Angola and Zambia as it eyes vital minerals such as cobalt and copper from DRC and Zambia for its green energy transition, including the electric car industry. Is.

“This first-of-its-kind project is the largest U.S. rail investment ever in Africa, which will create jobs for generations to come and expand markets,” President Biden said while hosting Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the White House last week. Will add.” ,

The US investment in Angola is part of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, launched last year by the Group of 7 with the aim of providing US$600 billion by 2027 to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“Simply put, the partnership between Angola and the United States is more important and more impactful than ever,” Biden said. He also promised to visit the country and said, “I have been there and will be back.”

Lourenco said US involvement in the Lobito Corridor would help not only Angola, but the entire African continent. Therefore, this has turned a new page in US-Africa relations.

Biden wants to use Angola as a test case for US ambitions to counter Chinese influence in Africa, where Beijing has funded several mega projects.

But China’s economic influence in Angola has deepened since it agreed to fund reconstruction of the oil-rich country after a 27-year civil war that ended in 2002.

Angola eventually became Africa’s largest destination for Chinese capital. It has since received US$45 billion from Chinese lenders – more than a quarter of China’s total loans to African countries between 2000 and 2022. This money was spent on building large projects such as the US$4.1 billion Kakulö Kabaka Hydroelectric Station.

In Angola itself, China introduced oil-backed loans as an easier way to access Chinese funding for infrastructure, known as the “Angola Model”. This was successful until oil prices fell, forcing the country to pump more oil to repay its debts.

Now, the US is making a comeback in Angola, which was the stage of a proxy war between the US and the Soviet Union several decades ago.

Lourenco, who replaced the late Jose Eduardo dos Santos as president in 2017, has promised to diversify the country’s oil-dependent economy and reduce its overdependence on China.

Gilson Lázaro, associate professor in the sociology department at Agostinho Neto University in Luanda, the capital of Angola, said China’s investment over the past 20 years was undoubtedly strategic and now the US wants to occupy that space, which will help Angola move away from dependence. . Oil.

“Angola has once again become the center of strategic disputes between the world’s two major powers, not only because of its geographical importance and resources, but also because of its role in the central and southern regions of the continent,” Lázaro said.

Nevertheless, China could play an important role in other areas, Lázaro said: “But it will all depend on its plans and whether there will be enough openness on the part of the Angolan president. It is still highly relevant and an important part of Represents the Angolan economy.”

As president, Lourenco has led an anti-corruption campaign targeting his predecessor’s family and close associates.

Dominik Kopiński, associate professor at the Institute of Economics at Wrocław University and co-founder of the Polish Center for African Studies, said that although Lourenço’s anti-corruption efforts are sometimes seen as an internal struggle against his political opponents, “foreign “Diplomats we spoke to in Luanda have acknowledged these efforts, although they are clearly far from being game-changers.”

In this sense, Kopinski said, “Angola has become a pariah in international circles, especially when compared to the 2000s when it was seen primarily as a symbol of oil corruption, of mismanagement and sheer theft of oil revenues. Because its reputation was getting spoiled.”

The 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the United States seems like an opportune moment for a fresh start, Kopinski said.

Furthermore, Kopinski said that the US never completely disappeared from the radar of the Angolan elite.

“It has consistently been a great power to watch, even when China was the partner of choice for practical reasons. I also believe it reflects Angola’s real recognition of the long-term risks associated with a post-oil reality. “, which is slowly but steadily moving forward. Therefore, interest in clean energy is growing. In this context, US investment pledges are certainly welcome,” Kopinski said.

Angola is waging aggressive campaigns abroad, with its political elite distancing themselves from China and seeking closer ties with Western partners and countries such as Brazil, Israel or Turkey.

Kopinski said, “This change came when they found out the hard way that their relationship of convenience with China had reached a point of disrepair. Angola found itself burdened with debt and infrastructure of questionable quality. Found buried.”

Officially, Kopinski said that China’s stance towards Angola had not changed and that their relations would remain friendly. “However, it is easy to see that the lending spree has come to a tight end. It is against this new setting that Angola is attempting to reevaluate its foreign policy.”

Mvemba Fezo Dizole, senior fellow and director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: “[Lourenco] Committed to diversifying the economy and expanding Angola’s options and choice of partners beyond China, Russia and Cuba. “The major investment in the Lobito corridor reflects this commitment.”

Lázaro of Agostinho Neto University in Luanda said the US administration had long been trying to influence Angola’s political and economic destiny, and now “there is a convergence of interests that only the near future will be able to make clear”.

He said the Americans saw an opportunity to turn the page and occupy the space left by China, which “matched João Lourenço’s desire to achieve external legitimacy through the US and American foreign investment”.

However, he said China is still an important partner for Angola because of its commitments to the country.

