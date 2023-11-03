US grocery coffee sales fall below pre-pandemic levels

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Coffee sales at grocery stores in the United States, the world’s biggest consumer of the beverage, fell below pre-pandemic levels by the end of September as prices continued to rise, according to NIQ data. increase.

Overall packaged coffee sales fell 3.7% from the year-ago period to 1.13 billion units, the third consecutive annual decline and the lowest level since 2019.

Coffee prices per unit rose 9.3% by the end of September, an increase of 12% in the previous 12 months.

“What’s going on in US coffee at retail is what’s going on in US grocery in general,” said Matthew Barry, insight manager of food and beverage at Euromonitor International.

“Prices have been rising for a long time and that’s putting a lot of pressure on sales as consumers are cutting back,” he said.

Ground coffee sales saw the biggest decline of 5.6%, while coffee pods – a higher-priced premium product – fell the least with a decline of 1.4%.

However, Jim Watson, executive director of beverage research at Rabobank, believes the numbers tell only part of the story of American coffee demand.

He said the increase in online sales during and after the pandemic is not reflected in traditional POS (point of sale) tracking.

“E-commerce is growing, coffee pods are taking over the share of roasted and ground coffee and a greater percentage of coffee pods are sold online,” he said.

He also noted the rise in subscription models, where coffee drinkers get their favorite coffee at home on a regular basis.

Watson expects demand for American coffee to increase slightly this year, noting that prices have stopped rising.

Euromonitor’s Barry said sales at coffee shops were also doing well.

“Since it’s not that much money in the grand scheme of things, those opportunities can be protected more than a big waste,” he said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com