The US government is doubling down on AI security and recently implemented new export rules and guidelines affecting shipments of AI chips to China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

The government wants to establish controls on these shipments because it fears the components will be used for military advancement.

The speedy implementation of the rules has disrupted NVIDIA’s plans to ship $5 billion worth of AI chips to China, forcing it to cancel orders from Alibaba, Baidu and ByteDance.

Chip makers will now need an export license to ship AI chips to China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

In recent days, we have seen the Biden-Harris administration develop interest in AI chips, prompting the US government to order NVIDIA and AMD to stop shipping components to China. The government fears that the chips could be used in the development of military ammunition. President Biden recently issued an executive order to address some AI privacy and security concerns.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, new export rules have gone into effect, barring NVIDIA from shipping nearly $5 billion worth of AI chips to China. As a result, this has forced the chip maker to cancel its orders from Alibaba, Baidu and ByteDance. The company has since transferred the GPUs to other companies that are unaffected by the new export rules.

When did the US government implement new export rules?

Most companies affected by the US government’s new export rules had estimated that implementation would occur in mid-November. However, this is not the case, as export rules were implemented last week.

NVIDIA had already signed a deal to ship nearly $5 billion worth of GPUs to Alibaba, Baidu and ByteDance early next year, but decided to extend the deadline after learning of new export rules from the US government.

As we speak, the status of shipments remains uncertain as new regulations are already in effect, making it harder for NVIDIA to execute shipments. Additionally, newly implemented regulations indicate that NVIDIA will no longer be allowed to ship its A100, A800, H100, H800 and more (often used for AI) to China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. An export license will be required. Viewed by Tom’s Hardware.

What impact will the new export restrictions have on China?

While the new rules make it extremely difficult for NVIDIA to sell its A800 and H800 AI and HPC GPUs in the Chinese market, the US government insists that these measures are not meant to weaken China’s economy. Instead, they exist to undermine and exert control over its AI and military advancements.

Amid the newly imposed export regulations, NVIDIA’s business ventures will continue to show great prospects, at least for the next few years, as demand for its GPUs continues to grow.

Do you think these newly implemented rules will help address AI security concerns? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

