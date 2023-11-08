US government shutdown next week? Markets are undervaluing this risk – Danielle DiMartino Booth

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – The deadline for another government shutdown looms in the US at the end of next week, and Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist at QI Research, says markets are currently ignoring this risk.

As of Tuesday, the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives had not reached consensus on a strategy to keep the federal agency operating, with a Nov. 17 deadline to avoid a government shutdown fast approaching. The Senate, with a narrow 51-49 Democratic majority, also faces deadlock, which has fueled calls for a stopgap “continuing resolution” to prevent a shutdown.

DiMartino Booth described the US Congress as inactive. “There have been no concessions that were demanded by the far right,” DiMartino Booth told Kitco News lead anchor and editor-in-chief Michelle Makori on the sidelines of a New Orleans investment conference. “So many months later, even after the debt ceiling is resolved, they’re not getting what they want.”

To fund the government during its fiscal year, Congress must pass 12 appropriations bills.

DiMartino Booth explained that despite the current climate, there is a new political development that will give them hope this election cycle. Watch the video above What is that for?

The recession has already arrived and the number of bankruptcies is rising

To make the macro situation even more dire, bankruptcy cases are already on the rise, DiMartino Booth said.

“I don’t think we have a deep appreciation of how damaging the current holiday shopping season can be, and that’s why we’re seeing one bankruptcy after another,” he said.

The latest phenomenon to hit the market is WeWork Inc. filed for bankruptcy this week. The company – which was once valued at $47 billion – listed liabilities of $19 billion and assets of $15 billion in its bankruptcy filing in New Jersey on Monday.

“It’s November. This is when seasonally we see companies closing down. Companies know they can’t make it through the holidays,” DiMartino Booth said.

The US economy is already in recession, according to DiMartino Booth, who sees the increase in the unemployment rate as a sign of a larger economic recession.

“You’re looking at real stress. You’ve got a half a percentage point increase in the unemployment rate. Historically speaking, you’re already in a recession,” he said. “The damage has been done. You’re seeing the divide between where companies originally financed their commercial real estate and the equity they have to put up to refinance it. The divide is huge. They’re going away. And this is the story of 2023.”

October jobs data missed expectations, showing US employment growth is slowing, with only 150,000 jobs added last month. The unemployment rate also rose to 3.9% in October, the highest level since January 2022.

As the bankruptcy cycle begins next year, the narrative will shift to corporate bonds, DiMartino Booth said.

“Companies know they can’t go from a 2% bond to a 5% bond. They know they’ll have to declare bankruptcy instead,” he said. “And we’re seeing the lag effect from March of 2022, when this tough campaign begins, start.”

DiMartino Booth addressed the banking sector, identifying the next “real trouble point”. For information on what’s next for banks, Watch the video above,

DiMartino Booth also gave an update on his equity exposure, revealing that he now owns one stock. For more information on this, Watch the video above,

presidential election 2024

However, DiMartino Booth is hopeful that with the right leadership in Washington, optimism and confidence can be injected into the American economy and national spirit. She gives her opinion on who should be the winner of the 2024 presidential election Video above.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect his views Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; However, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is solely for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. And the author of this article is not responsible for any loss and/or damage caused by the use of this publication.

Source: www.kitco.com