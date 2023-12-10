US government does not remove two crypto AML rules from national defense bill

The United States government has removed two provisions from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that were designed to address anti-money laundering (AML) concerns associated with cryptocurrencies.

The NDAA is a law that authorizes how the nation’s Department of Defense can use federal funding. Of the extensive list of provisions removed from the NDAA, two specifically outlined an exhaustive review system and reporting of crypto activities to combat illegal practices.

National Defense Authorization Act Conference Report. Source: US Senate Committee on Armed Services

The first provision ordered the US Treasury Secretary to coordinate with banking and government regulators in setting up a risk-focused examination and review system on crypto for financial institutions.

The second provision addressed dealing with anonymous crypto asset transactions, specifically involving crypto mixers and tumblers.

This involved producing a report detailing the volume of crypto asset transactions involving sanctioned entities. In addition, the report will also cover the regulatory approaches adopted by other jurisdictions.

Following this, the US government will be given guidance on the implementation of crypto regulations:

“Recommendations for legislation or regulation relating to the technologies and services described in paragraphs (1) and (3).”

On July 28, Cointelegraph reported that the United States Senate passed the $886 billion NDAA.

Crypto-related amendments include elements of the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act and the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, introduced in 2022, which attempt to establish precautions to avoid another FTX-style incident in the industry.

It was proposed by a team of senators including Cynthia Lummis, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Roger Marshall.

In recent times, the US government has been deliberating on issues related to money laundering and terrorist funding through the use of crypto.

The Financial Services Committee of the US House of Representatives held a meeting on November 15 to discuss illegal activities within the crypto ecosystem.

The meeting also reviewed how proactive crypto exchanges and decentralized finance providers are in preventing money laundering and terrorist financing.

