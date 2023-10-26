US GDP grew at an annual pace of 4.9% in the third quarter, better than expected

The US economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter due to strong consumer sentiment despite high interest rates, ongoing inflationary pressures and a number of other domestic and global headwinds.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced in the U.S., grew at an annual pace of 4.9% in the July-September period, up from an unchanged 2.1% pace in the second quarter. . Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting a rise of 4.7%.

The sharp growth was driven by contributions from consumer spending, increased inventories, exports, residential investment and government spending.

Consumer spending, measured by personal consumption expenditure, rose 4% in the quarter after rising only 0.8% in the second quarter. Gross private domestic investment increased by 8.4% and government spending and investment increased by 4.6%.

Spending at the consumer level is split fairly evenly between goods and services, with both growing by 4.8% and 3.6% respectively.

Markets reacted little to the news, with stock futures opening at negative levels and Treasury yields mostly remaining low.

This increase is the largest since the fourth quarter of 2021.

At a time when many economists thought the US would be in the midst of at least a shallow recession, consumer spending has led to a growth pace that is exceeding all expectations. Consumer was responsible for about 68% of GDP in Q3.

Even as Covid-era government transfer payments end, spending has remained strong as households have drawn down savings and credit card balances have soared.

The gains came despite the Federal Reserve not only raising rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s, but also vowing to keep rates high until inflation returns to acceptable levels. Price growth is running well ahead of the central bank’s 2% annual target, although the inflation rate has moderated at least in recent months.

Along with rates and inflation, consumers are grappling with a number of other issues.

The resumption of student loan payments is expected to ease household budgets, while higher gas prices and a shaky stock market are weighing on confidence levels. Geopolitical tensions also create potential headaches, with the fighting between Israel and Hamas and the war in Ukraine creating substantial uncertainties about the future.

While the US has proven resilient to various challenges, most economists expect growth to slow significantly in the coming months. However, they generally think the US can avoid a recession without any other unexpected shocks.

Source: www.cnbc.com