NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just you. Across the United States, pump prices have experienced a softening in recent months.

Motor club AAA spokesman Andrew Gross told The Associated Press on Tuesday that gas prices have fallen or remained stable since Sept. 19 — marking a nearly 70-day decline.

As of Tuesday, the national average for gas prices was slightly below $3.25, according to AAA. That’s 25 cents less than a month ago and 30 cents less than last year. Experts point to the recent decline in oil prices and seasonal decline in demand as well as a decline in inflation.

“Each penny drop in the national average saves motorists approximately $38 million,” said Patrick de Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “If you increase it by more than 30 cents, we’re talking about Americans who are spending millions less on gasoline today than they did a year ago.”

Despite the decline, global energy markets may be volatile and there is no promise of lower gas prices in the future. Here’s what you need to know.

Why are gas prices falling?

There are a few factors contributing to today’s gas prices, but a big reason behind the decline is seasonality. In other words, prices at the pump almost always offer some relief this time of year.

For starters, the winter blend is a switch to gasoline – which is cheaper to produce than the summer blend, De Haan notes. And, despite some increases during the holidays, shorter days in the colder months make road trips less attractive.

“It’s dark and the weather is bad, and people just want to stay home,” Gross said. “Demand is very low (in autumn and winter).”

De Haan said that in addition to seasonal cycles, inflation, although lower than last year, is still high and is weighing on Americans’ spending habits — which may also contribute to today’s lower demand.

Beyond demand, experts also point to falling oil prices. Prices at the pump are highly dependent on crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, has hovered in the high to mid-$70s for the past three weeks — standing at about $76 a barrel as of Tuesday afternoon, down from $82 a month ago.

Oil is a global commodity, so events affecting production and supply, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, can be felt domestically. De Haan said there was also a significant increase in US production today which “is helping to keep prices in check”.

In early October, US oil production reached an all-time high of 13.2 million barrels per day, surpassing the previous record of 100,000 barrels set in early 2020. According to the latest government data for the week of November 17, average production has since remained at the same level.

Could gas prices soon turn around and rise again?

Although the downward trend in gas prices is expected to continue at least through the new year, anything is possible. Some experts point to the possibility of further cuts by major producer OPEC+ countries – which have boosted energy prices in the past.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia and Russia significantly extended their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year, cutting 1.3 million barrels of crude from the global market. Some speculate that OPEC+ could announce further cuts at the upcoming meeting, which was reportedly postponed until Thursday.

Still, the delay in the meeting suggests there may be disagreements within OPEC+, so it’s “going to be a wildcard worth watching,” de Haan said. If there is a surprise announcement, the impact is hard to predict — but the consequences could be brief or even minimal, Gross said, especially if the market is already expecting more cuts.

Today’s global backdrop also features the Israel-Hamas war. Gross said the outbreak of violence initially slowed the decline in oil prices, but that gradually changed – noting that the war has not spread to the major oil-producing countries of the Middle East. Still, the future remains uncertain.

Gross said, “Given how volatile the oil market is… I would keep an eye on what’s happening overseas, not only in terms of this war, but in other economies as well.” Inspired by news impacting major markets around the world.

Which states have the lowest gas prices today?

While gas prices are falling collectively across the country, some states have, of course, always averaged cheaper than others — due to factors ranging from nearby refinery supply to local fuel requirements.

As of Tuesday, gas prices were below $3 in 15 U.S. states, according to AAA – with Texas ($2.71), Mississippi ($2.76) and Georgia ($2.79) the lowest.

Meanwhile, the states with the highest prices at the pump were led by California ($4.88), Hawaii ($4.72) and Washington ($4.34).

