US futures remain mixed as focus remains on jobs data

US stock futures were mixed on Thursday, with the Dow looking set for another start in the red as investors again looked to labor market data for a signal on the path of interest rates.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) futures fell about 0.2%, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were broadly flat, with both posting their third consecutive closing loss on Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) futures indicated a 0.2% rise in tech stocks.

There are signs this week that the labor market is finally returning to normal point and the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes appear to be having the desired effect. With the economy looking more likely to soften, traders are betting on a change in Fed policy to cut rates.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

But markets were jittery on Thursday when Bank of Japan leaders signaled that the end of the central bank’s negative interest rate regime is near. That prospect helped push the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) up eight basis points to 4.18%.

The caution was also fueled by growing speculation that stocks may be stalling after November’s explosive rally, as December is typically a “boring” month for markets.

The latest weekly jobless claims data showed that 220,000 claims were filed in the week ending Dec. 2. The number was in line with expectations of economists surveyed by Bloomberg and was only 2,000 more than the previous week, reflecting a limited increase in mass layoffs.

But the key monthly US jobs report on Friday will be the real test of inflation and interest rate expectations ahead of the Fed’s last meeting of the year next week.

Among commodities, oil prices stabilized somewhat after hitting a five-month low. West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) and Brent (BZ=F) crude futures, the international benchmark price, both rose less than 1%.

Click here for latest stock market news and in-depth analysis of stock price movement events,

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com