Stocks fell below the flatline on Tuesday, signaling a pause in the November rally as investors awaited results from AI chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and the release of Federal Reserve minutes.

Futures on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were down about 0.1%, after the stock gauge closed at its highest level since August. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) futures also fell about 0.1%.

All eyes are on Nvidia’s quarterly report for an update on the fundamentals behind the AI ​​hype cycle, after the company’s stock ended at a record high on Monday. Expectations are high as the chip giant becomes the face of the 2023 AI story, with its past earnings sending shares soaring.

Meanwhile, the OpenAI drama is still at the center after the Microsoft (MSFT) CEO signaled he’s open to rejoining Sam Altman’s ChatGPIT creator.

Shares of the tech giant rose in pre-market Tuesday after closing at a record high on Monday following the hiring of the suddenly ousted OpenAI CEO. Wall Street saw the move as a boost to its AI prospects, which could be boosted if OpenAI benefits from a threatened exodus of employees.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the minutes of the Fed’s last rate-setting meeting, amid debate over whether the rate-cut optimism that was driving the stock rally has dissipated. In a holiday-free week highlighted by economic data, the comments will be closely scrutinized for any indication of policymakers’ thinking.

Source: finance.yahoo.com