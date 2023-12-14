The US Federal Reserve Bank kept interest rates steady on Wednesday night, paving the way for a possible cut in 2024.

The Fed decided to keep interest rates unchanged at its final meeting of the year, keeping them between 5.25% and 5.5%. The decision marked the third consecutive meeting of unchanged rates, signaling a possible end to the tightening cycle initiated in March 2022.

While the rate decision itself was highly anticipated by financial markets, it was the Fed’s forward-looking approach that generated the most significant reactions.

The updated summary of economic projections suggested a notable shift in the Fed’s policy toward a more accommodative stance. The new ‘dot plot’ effectively eliminated any further signs of a rate hike and revealed an average preference for the Fed funds rate to fall to 4.6% by the end of 2024, making a rate cut of 75 basis points likely. Is.

To put this in perspective, in September, the Fed projected rates would fall to only 5.1% at the end of 2024, making the new approach certainly more “fair.” The Fed envisions interest rates falling to 3.6% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026.

In terms of economic growth, Fed officials revised up their GDP growth forecast for the current year. However, they predicted a recession in 2024, reducing the average forecast to 1.4%. The December policy statement also warned that “economic activity growth slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter.”

On the positive side, the inflation outlook showed signs of improvement. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, was expected to fall to 2.4% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025, eventually reaching the 2% target in 2026. Excluding energy and food prices, inflation gauges were determined to display a similar trend. Both of these estimates were modestly downgraded from September estimates, indicating a strong confidence in the ongoing disinflationary trend.

Powell remained adamant on soft stance, market rose

During her press conference, Fed Chair Powell said that interest rates “are likely to be at or near the peak of this tightening cycle” and that the restrictive monetary policy stance is “putting downward pressure on economic activity and inflation.” Powell acknowledged that rate cuts are now being discussed within the Fed.

“The general expectation was that rate cuts would be a topic of further conversation,” the Fed chair said.

Powell continued to envision a historically unusual economic trajectory in which inflation reduced without the need to increase the unemployment rate, with economic growth suffering limited adverse effects.

Nonetheless, Powell tempered enthusiasm about the inflation path by emphasizing that achieving the 2% target was a gradual process without assured success, and strongly stated that it was still premature to declare victory at this point. Was before.

In response to the Fed’s decision and Powell’s comments, market sentiment improved sharply as investors turned to riskier assets. Stocks and bonds rose, while the US dollar declined.

Market expectations of Fed rate cut increased further after the Fed meeting. Based on money market pricing, speculators are bullish on the possibility of a rate cut as early as March 2023, and expect six rate cuts in the coming year.

The yield on 2-year Treasury notes fell 30 basis points to 4.43%, the lowest since early June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a new all-time high, closing above the 37,000 mark, surpassing previous peaks reached in early January 2022. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were within just 2% and 1% of their respective record highs.

Additionally, the euro-dollar exchange rate rose above $1.09 overnight, and gold prices rose above $2,020 an ounce.

Markets are now awaiting interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, which will be announced at 13:00 and 14:15 CET respectively.

