US EV sales cross 1 million, up 50.7% year-on-year

Year-to-date US EV sales have exceeded 1 million – the first time EV sales have exceeded that threshold in a single sales year.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) reports that through the 11 months to 2023, BEV sales totaled 1,007,984 – an increase of 50.7% year-over-year.

BloombergNEF also published its annual Zero-Emission Vehicle Factbook Today it arrived specially prepared in time for COP28 in Dubai. The bottom line of the report is that despite concerns that EV demand is slowing, “the data does not support it.” BNEF writes:

Sales may be lower than some manufacturers expected, but they are in line [with] BNEF’s forecast from the beginning of the year, and most of the industry, would be very happy with that kind of growth rate. In the US, where the greatest concerns over demand have been raised, sales are growing even faster and will increase by 50% this year.

BNEF also reported that the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act has attracted $103 billion in new investment announcements. This includes manufacturing of EVs ($11.7 billion) and batteries ($72.4 billion), as well as other sectors such as battery components ($9.8 billion) and recycling ($3.5 billion).

BNEF expects the first IRA-related EV and battery factories to open in the second half of 2024, with more coming online in 2025 and beyond.

albert gore The executive director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) wrote in a statement Electrek,

Sales of one million EVs in 2023 is a major milestone for the EV industry and a major step towards transportation electrification. National Automobile Dealers Association data shows demand for EVs continues to grow month-over-month, rising steadily from 6.4% of new vehicle sales in January to 7.2% in October. This is the best year ever for EV sales in our country’s history, and with the help of bipartisan infrastructure legislation and the Inflation Reduction Act, more investment is being made to build EVs in our country and create new jobs.

