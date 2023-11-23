Research firm Atlas Public Policy estimates that electric vehicle sales in the United States will be 1.3-1.4 million units in the current year, marking the first time that EV sales in the country have crossed the 1 million mark, the Associated Press reports.

If this forecast proves accurate, it would mean that 9% of new car sales in 2023 will be electric, compared to 7.3% in 2022.

Several factors have helped boost EV sales in the current year. First, EV market leader Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), cut prices on its popular brands several times throughout the year. This has forced other EV manufacturers to follow suit as the battle for EV market share intensifies. Additionally, these companies are offering more incentives on their models, while dealers are offering more discounts as EV supply increases.

Further reductions come courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which increased the tax credit for buyers by $3,750 or $7,500, depending on certain requirements.

Meanwhile, EV battery costs have continued to decline over the long term due to dramatic declines in the cost of critical battery materials like lithium.

After reaching an all-time high of CNY 595,000 per tonne ($81,360 per tonne) in November 2022, lithium carbonate prices in China have fallen to their worst in two years at CNY 133,500 per tonne ($18,810 per tonne) in the current month . More than 75% is good for improvement.

Although these numbers show that the US has made significant progress in its electrification drive, it still lags far behind China, Germany and Norway. According to a June report by Bloomberg New Finance, EV sales will reach 33% of new car sales in China in the first six months of 2023; 35% in Germany and 90% in Norway.

However, inventory issues remain, with EV inventories rising 506% from a year ago, according to an October report from CarGurus, while electric vehicles remain in stock for longer periods of time, indicating slowing demand.

By Alex Kimani for OilPrice.com

