US ethanol industry needs carbon capture to feed aviation fuel market – Agriculture Secretary

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks during an interview with Reuters reporters in Washington, US, on November 29, 2023. Reuters/Kevin Lamarck acquires licensing rights

Nov 29 (Reuters) – Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday that carbon capture and storage (CCS) at ethanol plants in the U.S. Midwest is essential if the industry and its farmers hope to have a role in the growing sustainable aviation fuel market.

Three CCS pipelines that would transport and store carbon captured from ethanol plants have been proposed in the Midwest in an effort to reduce the industry’s emissions, though they have faced stiff resistance from landowners along the routes who fear That their land would be damaged or taken away through reprisals. Work area.

One of the pipelines, from Nebraska-based Navigator CO2 Ventures, was canceled in October and the other two pipelines from Colorado-based Wolf Carbon Solutions and Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions have faced significant disruptions.

The ethanol industry is dependent on CCS and carbon pipelines to reduce its emissions so that the fuel can qualify as feedstock for SAF, which the industry views as critical to ethanol development. That effort has stalled due to public resistance to pipeline projects.

To receive the attractive tax credit, SAF producers must demonstrate that their fuel reduces emissions by 50% compared to gasoline.

Vilsack told Reuters reporters that using biofuels to create SAF would require the use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

“For people in the Midwest, if they are interested in taking advantage of the biofuels renaissance and expansion with sustainable aviation fuels… they have to have some way to deal with the issue of carbon capture and storage,” Vilsack said.

Vilsack also told Reuters reporters on Wednesday that a highly anticipated decision from the US Treasury that could make it easier for ethanol-derived SAF to qualify for subsidies would come by the end of the year.

Vilsack said he has not had any conversations with the White House about carbon pipelines, partly because his son, Jess Vilsack, is general counsel for Summit Carbon Solutions.

“I’m trying not to complicate his life and make it more difficult,” Vilsack said.

Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Edward Tobin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

The award-winning Washington-based journalist previously joined the Food & Environment Reporting Network covering competition, regulation, federal agencies, corporate consolidation, environment and climate, racial discrimination and labor, including agriculture and energy.

Source: www.reuters.com