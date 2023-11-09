US equity market dominance linked to advances in technology and AI

The United States as seen from space. High quality 3D rendered image, created from ultra high , [+] Race 20k texture by NASA: https://visibleearth.nasa.gov/images/57747/blue-marble-clouds/77558l getty

The dominance of the US stock market compared to other equity markets over the past 15 years may be a puzzle to investors who have been taught to believe in international diversification. As the accompanying chart shows, US equities have outperformed international equities in most years since the 2008 financial crisis. In the process, the US market capitalization has grown to almost three times that of Europe and Asia combined.

SPX Minus US Equity Performance relative to MSCI EAFE/Europe, Australia and Far East – , [+] Annual returns in local currency Standard & Poor’s

Goldman Sachs’ October 30 Top of the Mind commentary interviews leading researchers to gain insight into whether America’s outperformance is at a turning point. A variety of opinions were presented, but there was broad consensus among participants that the technology sector was a key factor contributing to the US market’s outperformance. The reason: Tech is by far the most important sector in the S&P 500 index – representing a 28% weighting – compared with 7% for the MSCI Europe index and 13% for Topix in Japan.

David Kostin, chief equity strategist at Goldman, said in an October 30 Top of Mind article that this structural difference has benefited the S&P 500 as technology stocks have posted faster sales growth during the past 50 years compared to other sectors. has very high profit margins. Furthermore, he believes that the greater dynamism of the US index, as reflected in its higher component turnover, helps explain the US market’s outperformance. By comparison, indices in Europe and Japan are dominated by older companies.

Over the past decade, Kostin found that returns on equity for the S&P 500 have increased by 4.8% compared with 3.7% for the European STOXX indexes and 310bp for the TOPIX. He attributes the ROE expansion in the US to the increased emphasis on maximizing shareholder value by US companies, which have deployed myriad tools to increase profit margins. Accordingly, Kostin believes investors should overweight U.S. equities in global portfolios.

Goldman’s chief global strategist, Peter Oppenheimer, acknowledges that the US remains the leader in technological innovation. However, he believes it is unlikely that the US can outperform over the long term and believes investors should diversify into international markets which are significantly cheaper than the US. They argue that the US market has greater concentration risk than other markets and stock market capitalization relative to GDP. The product is of a very high standard.

However, Oppenheimer does not believe that the rally in tech stocks is on par with the tech bubble of the late 1990s: “The average P/E of the seven largest U.S. companies viewed as leaders in the race to commercialize generic AI technology 25,” he said in a September Goldman article. “This compares with a P/E of 52 for the largest companies at the peak of the Internet bubble.” When these outliers are excluded, U.S. companies The overall performance is in line with international companies.

Looking ahead, the ability of the US market to outperform will largely depend on how AI develops and what impact it has on increasing productivity.

McKinsey & Company defines generic artificial intelligence as algorithms (such as ChatGPT) that can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and video. The firm’s researchers believe it is poised to uncover the next great way to productivity, and they estimate it has the potential to generate between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion of value annually for the global economy. The main areas where they are seeing impact are customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering and research and development.

Economists at Goldman also believe that success in generative AI has the potential to drive widespread change in the global economy. In an April report, they wrote that these technologies “could drive global GDP growth by 7% (or about $7 trillion) and boost productivity growth by 15 percentage points over a 10-year period.” Analyzing a database detailing the work content of more than 900 businesses, Goldman economists estimate that about two-thirds of US businesses are exposed to some degree of automation by AI. They further estimate that about a quarter to half of the workload of those exposed businesses could be replaced.

These findings are in line with researchers’ findings at a November investment conference sponsored by the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. According to Daniel Rock, a conference speaker and professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, although the adoption of AI technologies is expected to be broad-based, the sectors most likely to be impacted are healthcare and financial services. One of the main findings of Professor Anton Korinek, who is also a conference presenter and professor at UVA Darden, That is, the extent of productivity growth depends on how fast generic AI develops and spreads across the global economy.

Although there is still a lot of uncertainty about how this will work, the US is widely recognized as the global leader in AI while Europe is considered a laggard. This is reflected in the significantly better performance of the tech sector in the US compared to Europe this year. Wolfgang Munchau, a columnist eurointelligence It observes that Germany has excellent scientists and engineers, but it is highly specialized in predigital technologies. He argues that Germany and other European countries have missed the digital revolution.

Rebecca Patterson, former chief investment strategist at Bridgewater, concluded in an October 30 Goldman article that generic AI will play a key role in driving America’s outperformance. She cites a 2011 study by Cliff Asness, Ronny Israelov, and John Lew, which showed that over 10 to 15-year periods, home growth is the key driver of equity returns. She also sees AI as having an important role in increasing productivity as the working-age population is declining in many countries. When Patterson was asked whether the market priced in all the good news about AI, he replied: “History has shown that structural changes to the economy are priced in over many years.”

Considering these thoughts, I believe that the period of US stock market dominance is about to end for two reasons. First, US profit margins are at record highs, with limited scope for further expansion, especially due to growing barriers to globalization. Second, the cost of capital in the US will be higher than in the last decade, when it was unusually low due to unconventional Federal Reserve policies.

That said, the US economy is naturally resilient and better positioned for the future than Europe and Japan, thanks to the role of technology and AI in increasing productivity. Furthermore, given the high ROE of US businesses, US equity market valuations based on price-to-earnings multiples are not unduly high. As a result, although the performance gap between US and international markets may narrow in the coming decade, investors should not expect a complete mean reversion.