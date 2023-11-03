WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers slowed their hiring in October, adding a modest but still healthy 150,000 jobs, a sign that the labor market may have cooled but remains resilient despite high interest rates that have Borrowing has made it very expensive for companies and consumers.

Last month’s job growth, though down sharply from a strong gain of 297,000 in September, was solid enough to suggest that many companies are still looking to hire and the economy remains strong. And job growth in October would have been higher had it not been for the United Auto Workers strike. The strikes ended this week with tentative agreements that gave Detroit automakers significantly better wages and benefits for union workers.

Friday’s jobs report from the government comes as the Federal Reserve is assessing incoming economic data to determine whether to leave its key interest rate unchanged, as it did this week, or It should be increased again in its campaign to curb inflation. Lower job growth in October, as well as a slowdown in wage gains last month, could help convince the Fed that inflation pressures will continue to cool and that further rate hikes may not be needed.

On Wall Street, traders appeared to signal growing confidence in that scenario. Bond yields fell and stock prices rose sharply after the jobs report, reflecting optimism that the Fed will decide it will not need to impose additional rate hikes.

The unemployment rate increased from 3.8% to 3.9% last month. And in another sign of potential softening in the labor market, the Labor Department lowered its estimate for job growth in August and September by a combined 101,000.

The UAW strike resulted in the loss of a total of 35,000 factory positions in October. Several other sectors posted solid job gains last month, notably health care, which added 58,000, government agencies by 51,000 and manufacturing companies by 23,000.

In contrast, the vast leisure and hospitality sector, which includes bars, restaurants and hotels, recorded only modest job growth. The same happened in professional and business services, a category that includes high-paying occupations such as accounting, engineering and architecture.

Wage pressure, which had been gradually slowing, eased further in October. Average hourly wages rose 0.2% from September and 4.1% from 12 months earlier. Year-on-year wage growth was the lowest since June 2021; The month-on-month increase was the smallest since February 2022.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times since March 2022 to try to slow the economy and tame inflation, which reached a four-decade high last year but has slowed sharply since then. In September, consumer prices rose 3.7% from a year earlier, well below the year-on-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still well above the Fed’s 2% target level.

Despite the rate hikes, the US job market remains in strong shape and has helped boost consumer spending, the economy’s primary driver. Employers have now added 204,000 jobs per month over the past three months. The combination of a solid economy and declining inflation has raised hopes that the Fed could make a so-called soft landing – raising rates enough to control inflation without triggering a recession.

“It’s still a good labor market,” said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab. “There’s no recession right now that you can see in the labor market data,” Bunker said. October’s jobs numbers are “mostly consistent with the soft landing story.”

For the Fed, one unpleasant takeaway from Friday’s report is that the number of people in the labor force – those who either have a job or are looking for a job – fell by 201,000 in October. This was the first such decline since April. In the past year, more than 3 million people have entered the workforce, making it easier for companies to fill job vacancies. This reduces the pressure on employers to raise wages and pass on higher labor costs to their customers through higher prices. But this trend broke last month.

Since hitting a half-century low of 3.4% in April, the country’s unemployment rate has risen more or less continuously. The rate of 3.9% in October was the highest level since January 2022. Still, historically, any unemployment rate below 5% has been considered healthy.

“The unemployment rate clearly has an upward trajectory,” Bunker said. “It’s not to the point where it’s setting off any alarms or causing blinking, flashing red lights… but it’s something to monitor.”

Fed policymakers are trying to adjust their key rate to reduce inflation, support job growth and stave off a recession. Despite long-standing predictions that the Fed’s higher rates would lead to a recession, the U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 4.9% from July to September, the fastest quarterly expansion in more than two years.

And many companies are still looking to hire — and take advantage of the job market slowdown.

One of them is Saltbox, which provides co-working space and warehouse services for small businesses in 10 states. Last year, the company was forced to raise wages from $15 to $20 for hourly workers who load goods onto trucks and do maintenance work. Now, company founder and CEO Tyler Scriven doesn’t see the need for further pay increases.

“The pressure to raise wages is diminishing,” Scriven said. I would also like to say that at this point, I don’t really feel any pressure.”

Similarly, Omaha Steaks was grappling with a major problem from the beginning of the pandemic: holiday season employees who didn’t show up for their first day of work, especially at its distribution centers. At that time, no-show employees were a big headache for many companies. A year ago, Omaha Steaks, which has been shipping meat directly to consumers since 1952, had to hire 10% more furloughed workers because of a high attrition rate.

This year, based on holiday appointments over the past few weeks, show-up rates have improved significantly. It’s a sign that Nate Rempe, the company’s president and chief operating officer, said he believes reflects a more normal job environment. Omaha Steaks, based in Omaha, Nebraska, no longer needs to hire additional holiday employees to compensate for no-shows. In fact, it is hiring marginally fewer people.

“They really want to go to work, which we love to see because it’s good for business,” Rempe said.

D’Innocenzio reported from New York.

