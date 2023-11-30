US embassy issues record visas, wait time increases: India report

skift tech

Amidst the overall increase in US visa applications and issuances, the issue of long wait times for US visas, especially for Indian applicants, stands out.

Demand for US visas from Indian travelers is at a record high. But waiting for 500 days or more remains a barrier to travel to the US

The State Department confirmed the issuance of a record-breaking 140,000-plus student visas to Indians. The US Embassy and Consulates in India said they issued nearly 8 million visitor visas for business and tourism for the recent fiscal year. This is the highest production recorded since 2016. A nearly historic 10.4 million non-immigrant visas were granted worldwide.

India is not alone in this Visa dilemma. Wait times for first-time visitor visas in Colombia and Mexico are equally long. The US Travel Association estimates that these delays will cost the industry $12 billion in passenger spending this year.

The US State Department has introduced Measures to address visa backlog Such as eliminating interview requirements and moving weekend interviews. Nevertheless, the waiting time for visa processing for Indian travelers has been reduced to only 100 days, from 600 days in March.

Major Source Markets: In the first six months of 2023, more than 800,000 Indian travelers visited the US, making it the second-largest non-North American market this year after the UK.

Indian Travel Recovery to America: For 2023, the US is expected to welcome 1.4 million Indian travelers, 97% of pre-pandemic numbers. In the first six months of this year, about 60% of Indian travelers came to the US for vacation, business or a conference.

Sri Lanka’s free tourist visa pilot project launched

Closer to home, Sri Lanka’s pilot project to give free 30-day visas to Indian travelers, announced in late October, started on Wednesday and will run till March 31, 2024.

It is the latest country after Thailand and Malaysia to provide easy access for Indians.

sri lanka tourism recovery: India is traditionally Sri Lanka’s top inbound tourism market. In October 2023, India topped the arrival figures with over 28,000 or 26 per cent, while Russian tourists followed as the second largest group with over 10,000 arrivals. The free tourist visa pilot includes India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Sri Lanka’s tourism industry suffered a severe blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by an economic crisis last year. The country welcomed 1 million arrivals by September, the first since 2019, with the island nation expected to end the year with 1.5 million arrivals.

UNWTO selects Madla of Madhya Pradesh for rural upgradation program

Madla village, located on the outskirts of Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, has been selected by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for its Tourist Village Upgradation Programme.

Initially selected as a UNWTO ‘Best Tourism Village’ for 2023, Madla has now qualified to join the upgrade programme, meeting the criteria of preserving local culture and promoting diversity.

IndiGo sets visual flight rules milestone at Deoghar airport

IndiGo will be the first airline to operate flights at Deoghar airport with visibility below 3,600 meters for Airbus and 3,200 meters for ATR fleet.

poor weather visibility: Visual flight rules (VFR) at Deoghar airport were limited to daylight with a visibility requirement of 5,000 metres. The low-cost carrier had applied for civil aviation approval for special VFR operations at the airport, as many flights had to be canceled due to poor visibility above 5000 meters during winter.

Less interference: Deoghar Airport is a hub in the eastern region of India, connecting the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Successful flight validation of IndiGo for exclusive VFR operations will reduce disruptions, especially those caused by adverse weather conditions in winter.

EaseMyTrip launches ‘Explore India’ travel program

The new itinerary from online travel agency EaseMyTrip.com, “Explore India- Discover the Soul of India“Wants to showcase India to international travellers.

The program will offer curated tour packages for heritage, culture, history and architectural experiences ranging from the royal palaces of Rajasthan to the tranquil backwaters of Kerala.

According to CEO and co-founder Nishant Pitti, OTA seeks to delve deeper into India’s tourism offering by providing travelers with luxurious amenities and tailor-made itineraries including premium accommodation and transportation.

Kashmir’s Wular Lake homestay built for rural tourism development

Wular Lake Preparing to develop as Major tourist destination for travelers visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Tourism Secretary Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, the lake ranks as the second largest freshwater lake in Asia, which is an important attraction for rural tourism. The development will focus on homestays and cultural heritage tourism activities in Bandipora district.

Highlights of Wular Lake:

Geographical importance: Situated at the foothills of the Harmuk Mountains, Wular Lake is spread over an impressive area of ​​200 square km, with a length of 24 km and a width of 10 km.

SkyScanner’s astrology survey reveals travelers’ cosmic preferences

The latest survey data from Skyscanner highlights the interconnectedness of star signs and wanderlust, providing insight into how Indians plan their trips based on the stars.

Astrology and Travel Options:

88% of Indians believe in astrology, which influences important life decisions including travel choices.

More than 70% of Indian travelers are guided by their taste buds. Aquarius is the leader among foodies, with 93% preferring a destination solely for its cuisine.

Cultural Identity and Fashion Trends:

More than half of Indian travelers plan their vacations based on cultural factors, including popular movies and fashion trends.

55% of Capricorns prefer destinations featured in their favorite movies or shows

74% of fashion-forward Sagittarius people bring runway looks to the flight runways during their trips.

Traveler Mind:

50% of Virgo travelers prefer a well-organized itinerary with planned activities and some free time.

48% of Scorpios experience increased anxiety during flight.

Additional survey findings:

Love Place: 53% of Indians travel in search of love, recommending Capricorn, Libra and Aries to connect, as more than half are looking for prospective partners during their expeditions.

53% of Indians travel in search of love, recommending Capricorn, Libra and Aries to connect, as more than half are looking for prospective partners during their expeditions. Beach Adventure: Over 55% of Indians actively seek adventure while travelling, with Leo, Capricorn and Scorpio being true water lovers who love to spend holidays on the bay.

Over 55% of Indians actively seek adventure while travelling, with Leo, Capricorn and Scorpio being true water lovers who love to spend holidays on the bay. Red Eye Chaser: Cancerians are early risers, with more than half (57%) preferring flights between 12 midnight and 6 am, which offer lower prices.

