US electric vehicle sales will reach record levels this year, but still lag behind China and Germany

Electric vehicle sales are expected to reach a record 9% of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. This will account for more than 7.3% of new car sales in 2022.

The research firm estimates this will be the first time more than 1 million EVs will be sold in the U.S. in a calendar year, potentially reaching 1.3 million to 1.4 million cars.

Although the numbers show significant progress towards electrification, the country lags behind countries like China, Germany and Norway.

According to the BloombergNEF EV Outlook published in June, EV sales in the first six months of 2023 are expected to reach 33% in China, 35% in Germany and 90% in Norway. These figures include both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs.

In those countries, ambitious government zero-emission targets, vehicle tax incentives and subsidies, and affordable options play a role in consumer decisions to adopt plug-in vehicles.

A number of factors helped boost US EV adoption this year, but in a word, prices have gone down.

Current EV market leader Tesla dropped prices of its popular vehicles several times throughout the year. This forced other automakers to try to catch up. Car companies are also now offering more incentives on their electric models, and dealers are offering deeper discounts as EV supply at dealerships increases.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which increased tax credits for new and used EV purchases, helped lower the EV cost for buyers to $3,750 or $7,500, depending on certain requirements.

Electric car battery costs are also falling as key battery materials like lithium become less expensive, making vehicles also increasingly affordable.

But even as U.S. EV market share continues to grow, barriers still stand for some car buyers considering electric. Early EV buyers were largely higher income, willing to try unfamiliar technology, and more likely to be able to charge their electric vehicles at home. The auto industry needs to address disparities with these factors as it targets the next wave of EV buyers.

For many consumers, unreliable and inaccessible public charging infrastructure, as well as the increased upfront cost of going electric, remain barriers, according to BloombergNEF. Kelley Blue Book estimates that last month, the price of a new EV still cost $3,826 more than the average new car, which was $51,762 versus $47,936.

To address some of the infrastructure challenges, several major automakers have signed on to Tesla’s charging technology. Tesla has long used the North American charging standard for its EV plugs, and it also has the strongest public charging network. The rest of the industry largely operates on a system called CCS, or combined charging system. The inclusion of Tesla’s technology will give non-Tesla EV drivers more opportunities to charge elsewhere, and reduce charging concerns. But these changes will not come into effect until next year and 2025.

The industry is also grappling with concerns of a slowdown in the EV market. Some automakers, including Ford Motor Co. and General Motors, are retreating from their electrification goals.

But at the same time, many non-domestic car companies are expanding their plans. Consumers can expect Chinese EV-makers like BYD to find their way into the US market in the coming years.

Many US states have set target dates by which they expect the majority of vehicle sales to be zero-emissions. California and Washington have mandated that 100% of new vehicles sold in the state be zero-emissions by 2035, while New Jersey will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by the same year.

,

Alexa St. John is an Associated Press climate solutions reporter. Follow her on Twitter, @alexa_stjohn.

,

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Source: apnews.com