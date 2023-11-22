INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Illinois jury ruled this week that several major egg producers conspired to limit the supply of eggs in the U.S. to raise prices in a lawsuit filed 12 years ago.

Kraft Foods Global, Inc. The lawsuit, originally filed in 2011, alleged that producers used various methods to limit the U.S. domestic supply of eggs in order to raise the prices of eggs and egg products during the 2000s. Used. The time frame of the conspiracy was an issue throughout the case; Jurors ultimately determined that the damages occurred between 2004–2008.

A jury in the Northern District of Illinois returned its unanimous verdict Tuesday and damages will be decided at a trial next week.

Suppliers also include the family company of an Indiana egg farmer running for U.S. Senate in the state.

Attorneys for the four egg suppliers named in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to phone messages Wednesday. Court documents show the defendants denied the claims.

The jury found that egg suppliers exported eggs to reduce the total supply to the domestic market, as well as limited the number of hens by other means, including cage space, early slaughter and flock reduction, court documents said. Has gone.

Brandon Fox, an attorney representing food manufacturers, said, “The jury’s decision to hold United Egg Producers and United States Egg Marketers, as well as egg producers Cal-Maine Foods and Rose Acre Farms, accountable for a conspiracy to inflate egg prices. “We are incredibly pleased with the decision.” , said in a statement. “For the first time, defendants have been held accountable for their antitrust violations. Now we are going to turn our attention to the loss phase.

Court documents say the jury found that the food manufacturers suffered injuries in the time frame of 2004 to 2008. Jurors were specifically told not to consider recent egg prices during their deliberations.

Other food manufacturers to join as plaintiffs in the lawsuit against egg producers are General Mills, Inc. and Nestlé USA, Inc. Are. The jury found that the participants in the conspiracy were egg suppliers Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., United Egg Producers, Inc. ., United States Egg Marketers, Inc. and Rose Acre Farms, Inc., a southern Indiana-based company formerly headed by John Rust.

Rust, who is running for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024, declined to comment Wednesday, citing the ongoing litigation. Rose Acre Farms identifies itself as the second largest egg producer in the US

Rust is currently suing the Indiana Secretary of State over a controversial state law that could prevent his name from appearing on the primary ballot as a Republican. By law, a candidate must vote in two primaries with the party with which they are affiliated or the county party chair must approve their candidacy. Rust has argued that the law is unconstitutional and vague.

The egg farmer faces an uphill battle for the GOP nomination: Rival U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has received the endorsement of the Indiana Republican Party and former President Donald Trump. The seat is currently held by Republican Mike Braun, who is running for governor next year.

“Today’s decision proves that John Rust is not just a swindler pretending to be a Republican, he is a crook who exploited working-class Hoosiers across Indiana for his own financial gain,” Banks said in a written statement. Is.” “As Indiana families struggle to put food on the table, he is making it even more difficult to do so.”

Isabella Vollmert, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com