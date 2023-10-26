US economy set for sharp growth in latest quarter

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The US economy probably grew faster in the third quarter as spending by households, businesses and the government accelerated, even despite sharply rising borrowing costs.

New government data to be released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis is expected to show that gross domestic product expanded by more than 4 percent between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of limited growth And there has been a fear of recession for a long time.

The economy’s resilience is the result of a strong job market and excess pandemic savings, which have made it possible for people to spend despite inflation and rising interest rates. Strong government hiring – including 214,000 new jobs between July and September – also added to the overall strength.

“It’s enough to knock me off a feather,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. “We’ve faced the most aggressive credit tightening by the Federal Reserve since the 1980s and, guess what, the economy is booming. We really underestimated how much consumers can spend.

Americans, especially the rich, are still spending big

It is not yet clear whether higher borrowing costs could reverse some of these gains in the coming months. Economists say that the rise Economic growth is likely to slow later this year, as pandemic-era savings are depleted and millions of families resume student loan payments. Fears of a government shutdown, ongoing strikes by actors and autoworkers, and worsening wars in Ukraine and Gaza are also adding to the uncertainty.

“The U.S. consumer is fighting very hard and keeping the economy moving, but I expect very slow growth for the rest of the year,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Percentage in the fourth quarter. “There’s a lot of adversity out there.”

In Cincinnati, Dominique Walker made her first student loan payment in more than three years — which means she’s rethinking all kinds of other expenses, including manicures, massages and morning coffee. She’s packing a lot more of her own lunches and hopes to spend less on them this holiday season than before.

“I’m having to rebalance things,” said Walker, 32, a data management specialist at a hospital. “That extra $305 a month, that has to come from somewhere.”

The Fed has lifted borrowing costs 11 times through March 2022, with the goal of slowing the economy to stabilize prices. Mortgage rates, at 7.6 percent, are at their highest level in two decades, and the housing market has virtually ground to a halt. But economists say this has given Americans the freedom to spend elsewhere. Spending at restaurants, movie theaters and sporting events has increased over the past few months, helping support continued hiring in those industries.

Meanwhile, inflation has moderated to 3.7 percent — from a peak of 9.1 percent last summer — though still higher than the Fed had expected.

This wave of growth is welcome news for the White House, which has invested heavily in infrastructure as part of its “Bidennomics” plan. But despite spending $302 billion, he has struggled to convince voters that his economic policies are working for them. Biden’s ratings on economic matters are lower than ever, with only 32 percent of Americans in a recent CNBC poll saying they approve of the president’s handling of the economy.

However, the wealthiest Americans are not short on cash. Zandi estimates that American households are still sitting on $1.7 trillion in excess pandemic savings, with the top 20 percent accounting for more than half of that balance.

This allows many families to spend money on luxuries such as travel and entertainment. Americans spent billions this summer to see Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in concert and “Barbie” on the big screen. Travel also picked up: A record 33 percent of American households said they took a vacation this summer, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve.

At Lily Pond Luxury, bookings for high-end vacations are up 40 percent so far this year. Demand has been so strong that owner McLean Robbins, who ran a women’s shop before the pandemic, now has a team of 12 people.

“We’re seeing massive spending,” he said. “It’s all about big groups, big suites, big spending — I’m talking six figures just for Taylor Swift tickets or a trip to Antarctica. “

still, Customers have recently been reluctant to book in advance – not for financial reasons, but because they are concerned about the state of geopolitical affairs. The escalating war between Israel and Gaza and general geopolitical unrest are causing some people to ban new holidays.

“We are seeing hesitation even among our most intrepid travelers,” he said. “They’re saying, ‘I don’t know, maybe we should reconsider Morocco. There’s a lot of bad things happening in the world.’”

Source: www.washingtonpost.com