US economy grew at a fast pace in the third quarter

The US economy grew at a rapid pace in the three months ending in September, more than double the growth in the previous quarter and allaying concerns about a possible recession. However, the strong performance complicates the battle to reduce inflation.

The latest GDP data released Thursday, which exceeded economists’ expectations, bolsters other recent indicators of a strong economy that contradict the Federal Reserve’s effort to tamp down price growth with a recession.

A blockbuster jobs report earlier this month came in at nearly double economists’ expectations. Consumer spending, which accounts for about three-quarters of U.S. economic activity, rose in September, according to data released last week.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4.9% annual rate in the three-month period ending in September, faster than the 2.1% annual rate in the previous quarter.

The government agency Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday that the surge was largely due to increased consumer spending.

The BEA said consumers increased spending on services such as medical appointments and dinners, as well as on items such as cars and prescription drugs.

Other contributors to GDP growth include exports and government spending, the agency said.

The BEA said that taking into account the trend of spending, personal savings declined during the third quarter. The share of disposable income as savings stood at 3.8% in the three-month period ending September, down from 5.2% in the previous quarter.

Such a strong performance could prompt the Fed to raise rates at its meeting next week as it tries to tackle persistently high inflation.

Speaking at a luncheon in New York City last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted the unexpectedly strong economic performance in recent months.

“We are paying close attention to recent data showing economic growth and the resilience of labor demand,” Powell said. He said such an increase “could jeopardize the further progress of inflation.”

Inflation is well below its peak of 9% last year, but progress has stalled in recent months and price growth remains one percentage point above the central bank’s target rate.

Recent economic growth, however, belies the warning sounded by one of the most important economic indicators: the 10-year treasury yield.

A sharp rise in US government bond yields in recent weeks has raised borrowing costs for consumers seeking mortgage loans and corporations looking to raise funds to expand their businesses.

The surge in borrowing costs threatens to slow economic activity in the coming months. Economists expect GDP growth to slow later this year.

An example of the beginning of some financial pain comes from the housing market, where the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage reached 8% last week, Mortgage News Daily data shows.

High mortgage rates have slowed the housing market dramatically, as home buyers balked at steep borrowing costs, and home sellers opted to stick with mortgages that offered them comparatively lower rates. Locks in rates.

The Mortgage Brokers Association said earlier this month that mortgage applications had fallen to their lowest level since 1996.

Major housing industry groups expressed “deep concern” about rising mortgage rates in a letter last week, urging the Federal Reserve to stop raising its benchmark interest rate.

Business leaders and policymakers will be watching closely when the Fed announces its latest rate-hike decision on November 1.

The central bank is expected to raise rates once more this year, according to projections included with a statement last month from the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, the Fed’s decision-making body on interest rates.

The benchmark interest rate currently ranges from 5.25% to 5.5%, as a result of a historic series of rate increases, also known as credit tightening,

“Given the rapid pace of tightening, there may still be meaningful tightening in the pipeline,” Powell said last week.

