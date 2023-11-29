US economy grew 5.2% in third quarter; High interest rates are slowing the pace

GDP growth rate increased from 4.9% to 5.2% in the third quarter

Consumer spending revised lower; Core inflation cut

Corporate profits rose 4.3%; savings rate increased

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. economy grew faster in the third quarter than initially thought as businesses built more warehouses and stockpiled machinery equipment, but the pace appears to have slowed since then as high Borrowing costs have curbed hiring and spending.

However, the pace of growth, which was the fastest in nearly two years, probably overstated the health of the economy in the last quarter. When measured from the income side, economic activity grew at a moderate pace.

Still, the mixed report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday was another reminder that the economy continues to grow despite lingering recession fears through the end of 2022.

“Today’s report shows no signs of darkening of the sky for the economy, but growth is cooling,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. “There’s not that much tailwind in the economy going into the last quarter of this year.”

The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said in its second estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) that GDP grew at an annual rate of 5.2% last quarter, revised up from the previously reported 4.9% pace. This was the fastest pace of expansion since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected gross domestic product growth to be revised up to a 5.0% rate. The economy grew at a 2.1% pace in the April-June quarter and is expanding at a pace well above the non-inflationary growth rate of about 1.8% expected by Federal Reserve officials.

The uptick in growth last quarter reflected business investment upgrades on structures, mostly warehouses and health care facilities. Spending by state and local governments was also revised.

Residential investment also increased thanks to the construction of more single-family homes, helping end nine consecutive quarters of contraction.

Private inventory investment was higher than previously estimated as wholesalers accumulated more machinery equipment. Inventory investment added 1.40 percentage points to GDP growth last month, instead of the estimated 1.32 percentage points.

But growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was slowed to a still-solid 3.6% rate. The decline from the previously estimated 4.0% growth rate was due to cuts in outlays on financial services and insurance as well as used light trucks, which were likely the result of the reduction caused by the recently ended United Auto Workers strike.

Stocks were trading higher on Wall Street. The dollar strengthened against other currencies. US Treasury prices rose.

reuters graphics

mixed description

After-tax profit without inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments, which matches S&P 500 profits, rose by $126.2 billion, or 4.3%. Profit grew by 0.8% in the second quarter. The increase in profits came from domestic financial and non-financial corporations as well as from the rest of the world.

Personal income was higher than initially estimated, due to increased wages. The savings rate was increased from 3.8% to 4.0%. Higher wages contributed to the economy growing 1.5% last quarter, the fastest in a year when measured from the income side.

Gross domestic income (GDI) grew by 0.5% in the second quarter. But on a year-on-year basis, GDI declined by 0.2%, the first decline in three years.

Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Breen Capital in New York, said, “The only time the economy, as measured by income, declined at this pace was in the third quarter of 2007 and did not have a recession. A recession began in the next quarter.”

In theory, GDP and GDI should be equal, but differ in practice because they are estimated using different and largely independent source data. The gap between GDI and GDP has widened again after narrowing when the BEA implemented its annual benchmark revisions in September.

“Although the economy’s recent performance looks much less impressive on the GDI numbers, both series ultimately suggest the economy has avoided a recession this year,” said Michael Pearce, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

The average of GDP and GDI, also known as gross domestic production and considered a better measure of economic activity, grew at a rate of 3.3% in the July-September period, faster than the 1.3% growth rate in the second quarter .

However, that is a thing of the past as economic activity cooled significantly at the start of the fourth quarter, with retail sales declining in October for the first time in seven months. Job growth slowed last month and the unemployment rate hit a nearly two-year high of 3.9%.

Prospects for moderate growth were bolstered by other data from the Census Bureau, which showed the goods trade deficit widened 3.4% to $89.8 billion in October due to a decline in exports. After being a neutral factor in the April-June period, trade may weigh on GDP growth in this quarter. Wholesale inventories declined, while stocks with retailers remained unchanged.

Slow demand has raised optimism that the Fed may have raised interest rates this cycle, with financial markets also expecting a rate cut in mid-2024. From March 2022, the US central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.

The GDP report also confirmed that inflation is slowing with a slight reduction in the measures taken by the Fed for monetary policy.

“The Fed may find itself in a good position,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Inflation is down, consumers are still spending, but at a slower pace. The Fed could end its rate-hike campaign without doing much damage to the economy.”

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com