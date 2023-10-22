US economic heat is just heating up as early data suggests fastest growth in nearly 2 years during the third quarter

The world’s largest economy probably grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years during the third quarter on the back of steady U.S. consumer spending, a challenge for Federal Reserve officials who are debating whether additional There is a need to tighten the policy.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 4.3% annual pace in July-September, according to the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Such growth shows that the US remains the global economic superpower as Europe stagnates and Asia struggles with a struggling China.

Personal consumption, the primary engine of the US economy, is projected to grow at a rate of 4%. Flexible demand is testing Fed officials’ policy skills after nearly two years of interest rate hikes. Although inflation is far from its peak, price pressures are still running almost twice as fast as their target.

Thursday’s GDP report won’t be enough to prompt the Fed to raise its November rate, but the continued pace of spending in the fourth quarter will raise the chances of additional tightening later in the year.

“Additional evidence of a sustained upward trend, or that labor market tightness is no longer easing, could jeopardize further inflation progress and prompt further tightening of monetary policy,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at the Economic Club. “Tightening may be required.” New York on Thursday.

September income and expenditure data on Friday will give an idea of ​​the pace of domestic demand and inflation ahead of the fourth quarter.

Forecasters see a 3.7% rise in the core personal consumption expenditures price index, one of the Fed’s preferred measures because it does not include often volatile food and energy costs. This would be the smallest annual gain since May 2021 and would be in line with modest progress on inflation.

What Bloomberg Economics says: “Real 3Q GDP is likely to grow at a 4.7% annual pace with consumers increasing their spending at a volatile 4.2% pace amid a summer travel and entertainment frenzy… We expect increased inflation, higher rates and student Given the recovery, consumption will slow down in 4Q. -debt repayment. It is taking time for the Fed’s tightening cycle to impact the real economy, but we believe higher mortgage rates, credit card debt and business-loan defaults will weigh on growth this quarter. -Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou, economists. For full analysis, click here

Turning north, the Bank of Canada’s rate decision on Wednesday will include new projections of the risk outlook for inflation, growth and the economy. Governor Tiff Macklem is widely expected to maintain the pause while threatening to require more increases.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank may also keep rates on hold, Israeli officials may take their first decision since the war began, Chile’s policymakers will probably cut borrowing costs, and counterparts in Russia and Turkey may see big… There is a possibility of increase.

Asia

China’s top legislator, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, will meet on Tuesday and is likely to discuss a proposal for early issuance of new local government loans and the appointment of key personnel.

China will also report on industrial profits in data that could show continued improvement, as investors keep a close eye on the state of the world’s second-largest economy.

In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to consider the results of special elections held over the weekend, with the disappointing turnout potentially encouraging further spending.

Tokyo inflation data later in the week could provide insight into whether price growth remains slow in Japan, while investors are likely to keep a close eye on rising yields and a weaker yen as the next Bank of Japan policy meeting approaches. Is. End of the month.

Early trade data from South Korea on Monday will provide a snapshot on the state of global demand, as will the country’s third-quarter growth data.

Elsewhere in the region, Singapore releases inflation data and Thailand reports on trade.

Reserve Bank of Australia chief Michelle Bullock speaks on Tuesday, the day after the country’s latest quarterly inflation figures are released. They could be key in determining whether the RBA will resume raising rates at its November 7 meeting.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

The UK will release a second batch of labor-market data on Tuesday, which could confirm the picture of a slowing economy.

On the same day, purchasing managers’ indices in Britain and the euro zone showed the manufacturing sector likely to continue contracting in October, although perhaps the pace of its decline would slow.

Other euro-zone reports in the coming week include consumer confidence on Monday and, two days later, Germany’s Ifo index, which is expected to show only a modest improvement in business sentiment in Europe’s largest economy.

Spanish gross domestic product on Friday is the first from key members of the region to show what happened in the third quarter. The report is expected to show weakness in output elsewhere to support a 10th-quarter expansion.

At the ECB on Thursday, policymakers led by President Christine Lagarde are expected to keep borrowing costs on hold for the first time since June 2022, although they may signal they could resume tightening if needed. Officials may also discuss the possibility of reducing bond holdings in the future.

Meanwhile, some of Europe’s biggest money managers say traders are wrong to say the ECB has raised interest rates.

A number of other key decisions are due to be taken from central banks across the region:

Israeli officials reviewed the policy on Monday for the first time since the war began. The shekel has fallen to an eight-year low ahead of a possible ground invasion of Gaza, with the central bank signaling its focus is on currency stability, meaning a rate cut is probably unlikely.

Hungarian officials are set to start slowing their easing cycle to 13% on Tuesday after five consecutive full-percentage point monthly cuts. This is still the highest rate in the European Union.

In Turkey, another big rise is expected on Thursday after inflation soared above 60% last month, the sharpest this year. While the central bank has more than tripled its key rate to 30% in four steps, price pressures are still intense.

Policy makers in Russia may make three consecutive increases in borrowing costs on Friday. With officials forecasting inflation at 6% to 7% this year, price pressures are likely to influence the decision, not least as the ruble’s slump has prompted the government to re-impose capital controls.

The week ends with a flurry of sovereign credit reviews. Countries with ratings determined by major rating companies include Belgium, Botswana, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Italy and Sweden.

Latin America

Mexico’s bi-weekly inflation report posted on Tuesday should show modest declines in both the headline and core print, although both remain above the central bank’s 3% target.

Nevertheless, a Bancsico board member recently said that upcoming decisions will be “very data-dependent” and that policymakers are prepared to delay the start of an easing cycle until mid-2024.

In the region’s largest economy, Brazil’s mid-month inflation print may fall below the 5% posted in mid-September, putting the central bank on track to continue 50 basis-point rate cuts through the end of the year.

Argentina reported its GDP-proxy data for August on Tuesday. Triple-digit inflation and tight currency and import controls are pushing Argentina into its sixth recession in a decade, and some analysts predict a second year of negative growth in 2024.

Mexico also reports its August GDP-proxy data, which should show the September unemployment rate marking a 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year increases. Minimum wage increases and a strong domestic economy have tightened the labor market.

In Chile, given persistent deflation and what policymakers see as lower-than-potential growth, the central bank is on course for a third consecutive major rate cut from the current 9.5%.

Source: fortune.com