US dollar’s strength will decline due to economic slowdown: Reuters poll

by Hari Kishan

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The dollar’s recent weakness will persist for the rest of the year, according to a majority of FX strategists in a Reuters poll, who also said economic data will be the primary influencer of major currencies for the rest of 2023.

A stronger-than-expected US economy and rising Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to curb high inflation gave the dollar an unassailable edge over its peers.

But new expectations of a rate hike by the Fed have put the dollar at a disadvantage, with the currency down about 2.0% from last month’s peak, giving the dollar index a rise of about 2% for the year.

28 of 45 analysts who responded to a separate question suggested that the current trend of dollar weakening would extend further, with a nearly two-thirds majority of analysts saying that the dollar would remain at current levels against major currencies by the end of the year. is likely to be less than.

They also expect it to slip against the euro and other G10 currencies over the next 12 months, as analysts have assumed all year but have been proven wrong each time. Some people seem more confident this time that they will be right.

“The dollar and US yields have been on a strong bullish trend over (the last) two to three months… but it looks like we’ve reached a point where yields and the dollar have peaked,” said senior currency Lee Hardman. went.” Analyst at MUFG.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to push yields to new highs this year as markets are now more confident that the Fed will hike, raising speculation again that we could see a policy change from the Fed next year and “Speculation has intensified that the Fed will make more aggressive rate cuts next year.”

Asked what the primary impact of major currencies will be for the rest of the year, a slight majority of analysts, 26 of 49, said economic data. Another 20 said interest rate differentials, and three said safe-haven demand.

Recent employment data shows that the world’s largest economy’s astonishing resilience to rate hikes over the past year and a half is finally showing cracks. But the US economy is still performing better than all its peers.

The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that currency speculators were still heavily net-long on the US dollar, suggesting there was still ample support for the greenback.

“At the moment, we are still strategically long the dollar and we think this will last until the end of the year, primarily against currencies where they continue to show weak fundamentals. EUR/USD will be the primary case in point, ” he said. Simon Harvey, Head of FX Analysis at Monex Europe.

The euro zone economy shrank 0.1% last quarter and is expected to grow more slowly this quarter and barely avoid recession. The euro, having clawed back all of its losses for the year, is forecast to rise by about 4.0% over the coming 12 months.

The average predictions of 72 forex strategists showed that the common currency will trade at $1.07, $1.08 and $1.11 over the next three, six and 12 months. Those estimates are largely unchanged from the October survey.

The Japanese yen, the worst-performing major currency for the year, is expected to remain under pressure in the near term.

Asked what the yen’s weakest level against the dollar would be by the end of the year, 20 analysts responding to a separate question returned an average of 152/dollar.

However, the currency, which has lost nearly a third of its value since 2021, including 13% this year alone, is expected to recoup most of its 2023 losses over the next 12 months.

The yen is expected to rise more than 10% in a year to 136/dollar, the survey showed.

Sterling, already up about 1.5% in 2023, is forecast to rise 3.5% in a year to $1.27.

Emerging market currencies are expected to hold up well over the next year and post significant gains against the retreating US dollar.

(For other stories from the November Reuters Forex Survey:)

(Reporting by Hari Kishan; Polling by Sarupya Ganguly, Purujit Arun, Devyani Satyan and Anant Chandak; Editing by Ross Finlay and Mark Potter)

