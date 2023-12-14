US dollar sinks on Fed dovish pivot, setup on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

The US dollar has weakened completely as the Federal Reserve hints at several rate cuts for the next year

Treasury yields are falling due to FOMC’s dovish policy

This article focuses on the technical outlook for EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD in view of the Fed’s temporary pivot.

The US dollar, as measured by the DXY index, fell about 0.9% on Wednesday, following a sharp drop in US Treasury rates following guidance from the Federal Reserve, which shocked investors who had been expecting a different outcome. Guard and on the wrong side of the business.

For context, the US central bank held its last meeting of the year today. Although policymakers kept borrowing costs unchanged at their highest level in decades, they signaled the first of an imminent strategy pivot by adopting a more accommodative characterization of inflation and acknowledging that talk of a rate cut had begun. Gave the signal.

The Fed’s economic projection summary reinforced the idea that a policy change is on the horizon, with the dot plot showing a 75 basis point easing over the next year, more than expected in September. While Wall Street’s rate-cut bets are at their peak, Fed forecasts are gradually moving towards the market’s outlook – it should be bearish for the greenback and yields moving into 2024.

With broader US dollar decline, EUR/USD moved towards the 1.0900 handle, while GBP/USD crossed an important range near 1.2600. Meanwhile, USD/JPY declined and is rapidly falling towards its 200-day simple moving average – the last line of defense against a major pullback.

This article focuses on the technical outlook for major US dollar pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD, examining key price levels following Wednesday’s big moves in the FX sector.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD jumped on Wednesday, clearing technical resistance near 1.0830, in line with the 200-day simple moving average. If this uptrend continues in the coming days, the upside momentum could accelerate, setting the stage for a rally towards 1.0960, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October decline. On further strength, attention will shift towards 1.1015, the highest level in the last month.

On the other hand, if the upward momentum subsides and prices resume their decline, the first support to monitor is located at 1.0830, but a push below this range could result in further losses for the pair. Maybe the next area of ​​interest will be 1.0765. Continued weakness may draw attention to trendline support, which is currently crossing the 1.0640 area.

EUR/USD Technical Chart

EUR/USD chart drawn using TradingView

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY saw an uptrend at the beginning of the week, but the gains came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday when the Fed began a massive selloff of the US dollar. This pushed the pair sharply lower, pushing the exchange rate towards the 200-day SMA, which is the next key floor worth watching. Bulls will need to defend this floor strongly; Failure to do so could lead to further decline to 141.70 and 140.70 thereafter.

Conversely, if USD/JPY resumes its rally, technical resistance hovers at 144.50. Buyers may have difficulty breaking this barrier, but if they manage to push the prices above this range, we could see a rally towards the 146.00 handle. All eyes will be on further strength at 147.20.

USD/JPY Technical Chart

USD/JPY chart created using TradingView

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD climbed and surpassed resistance at 1.2590 on Wednesday after bouncing off trendline support near 1.2500, with gains reinforced by broader US dollar declines. If the pair manages to sustain recent gains and gradually consolidate on the upside, we could soon see a retest of the 1.2720 level, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci of the July/October retracement. Going forward, all eyes will be on 1.2800.

On the other hand, if sellers return and initiate a bearish reversal, initial support appears at 1.2590, followed by 1.2500, close to the 200-day simple moving average. Looking below, focus moves to 1.2455. The cable is likely to stabilize in this area on a pullback before a possible pullback, but in case of a breakout, a move down to 1.2340 becomes a plausible scenario.

GBP/USD Technical Chart

GBP/USD chart created using Trading View

