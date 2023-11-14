US dollar setup ahead of US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, volatility ahead

USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Forecast:

October’s US inflation report will make headlines on Tuesday

If actual CPI results deviate from consensus expectations by a large margin, FX volatility could increase significantly.

This article explores important technical levels for USD/JPY, GBP/USD and AUD/USD that may act as support or resistance in the coming trading sessions.

Most Read: US Inflation Preview – How will gold prices, EUR/USD and Nasdaq 100 react to the data?

Traders should remain on high alert on Tuesday, as the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release inflation data for October in the morning. Against this backdrop, volatility is likely to increase later this week, with market direction and underlying FX moves dependent on the strength or weakness of the upcoming Consumer Price Index data.

In terms of consensus estimates, headline CPI is projected to increase by 0.1% m/m and 3.3% y/y. For its part, the core gauge has seen an increase of 0.3% m/m and 4.1% y/y. Overall, an inflation outcome that surprisingly moves upward by a large margin should be bullish for the broader US dollar. The converse is also true: a weak CPI report that falls short of expectations will act as a headwind for the greenback.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

After a slight decline earlier this month, USD/JPY has regained its ground, breaking through a key hurdle at 150.90, just shy of the psychological 152.00 mark, moving towards 2022/2023 highs. With the pair moving higher and intersecting with a key level, traders should exercise caution as Tokyo may move unexpectedly to prevent further yen weakness and suppress speculative activity.

In the event of Japanese authorities intervening in the FX market, there is a risk of USD/JPY breaking sharply below 150.90 and sinking to 149.00. Additional losses from here may shift focus to 147.25. On the other hand, if Tokyo avoids intervention and allows USD/JPY to rise above 152.00, we could see a move towards the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel at 153.50.

USD/JPY Technical Chart

USD/JPY chart created using TradingView

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

After encountering resistance at the Fibonacci level near 1.2460, GBP/USD has gained ground, with prices now hovering above the 50-day simple moving average. Should the pair hold its position above this technical indicator and begin consolidation to the upside, sentiment is likely to improve, which could pave the way for a move towards 1.2325. On further strength, focus shifts to 1.2460.

Conversely, if sellers return with determination and initiate a pullback, the first line of defense against the bearish attack emerges at 1.2250, followed by trendline support at 1.2140. A successful breach of this pivotal level has the potential to consolidate the downside momentum, leading to a 2023 low around 1.2040.

GBP/USD Technical Chart

GBP/USD chart created using Trading View

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD bounced off technical support in the 0.6350 area on Monday following last week’s selloff, with the exchange rate trading at the 50-day simple moving average located just below the 0.6400 handle. If the bulls manage to push the price above this technical hurdle, a rally towards 0.6460 appears likely. For further consolidation, attention turns to 0.6500.

Conversely, if sellers make a comeback and pull off a bearish reversal, the primary support area to watch is at 0.6350. It is extremely important for the bulls to vigorously defend this floor – any failure to do so could rejuvenate the downside pressure, setting the stage for a retracement towards 0.6310. If weakness continues, retesting this year’s lows becomes a likely scenario.

AUD/USD Technical Chart

AUD/USD chart created using Trading View

