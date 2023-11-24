US Dollar Price Action Setup: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Price, Charts and Analysis:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has struggled to maintain the gains it has gained over the past 2 days. This may be partially due to the Thanksgiving holiday and we may see a continuation of the recent surge into next week.

The US dollar has struggled over the past few weeks due to weak data as the market grapples with the possibility that the Federal Reserve will step down. Yesterday’s rise was helped by a decline in initial jobless claims, which may keep the demand environment strong and thus hamper the fight against inflation.

The week is ending with no high impact data releases from the US and although we will get a slight improvement in trading volumes tomorrow, it is quite likely that we will remain range bound over the weekend.

Price Action and Potential Setups

US Dollar Index (DXY)

The US Dollar Index is stuck between the 100 and 200-day MA, which is why I suggested above that we may continue to see range-bound trading ahead of the weekend. As things stand, it’s looking more likely that we’ll need some sort of catalyst to facilitate a break in either direction.

Immediate resistance is at 104.24 and the 20-day moving average is at the psychological level of 105.00. An attempt to break out on the downside finds support at 103.616 and a key area of ​​support remains around the 103.00 area.

dxy daily chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

EURUSD

Now given the low liquidity and recent range bound price action, I thought we could see EURUSD break out on the H4 time frame. The H4 itself is giving some mixed signals, consisting of higher lows followed by lower lows, pointing to current indecision in the USD denominated pair.

On the downside, the 50-day MA could provide support and opportunity for a potential long run around the 1.08757 level or if we are to get a deep retracement to the 1.0840 handle. If EURUSD retests 1.0950 then short opportunities potentially offering the best risk to reward could come into play. Personally, I prefer to follow the age-old adage “the trend is your friend” and thus would prefer potential long opportunities pending a pullback.

Key levels to keep an eye on:

Support Level:

Resistance Level:

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

GBPUSD

GBPUSD is a little clearer as we can see a clear pattern of higher highs and higher lows this week. The question will be whether the bulls will make another push to the upside and push the cable towards the 1.2600 handle.

As you can see on the chart below the pink box, I have invested just below the current price and touching the 50-day moving average would be my favorite area for the potential long term. This will provide better exposure to rewards and result in less high print.

If we break below the 50-day moving average we find support at 1.2400 points and below at 1.2360 points. There may also be a possibility of selling before the weekend as this would lead to profit making as the buyers who came in during the early part of the week may want to close out before the weekend. Much will depend on whether liquidity returns tomorrow and how much risk market participants are willing to take before the weekend.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

change in longitude Shorts oi daily 2% 4% 3% weekly -7% 16% 3%

