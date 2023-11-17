US Dollar Outlook Volatile as Yields Tank, Setup on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

The US dollar may decline in the near future

Fall in US Treasury yields will act as a headwind for the greenback

This article explores the technical outlook for EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD, focusing on price action dynamics and key levels at play.

The US dollar has declined by more than 2.15% this month, as measured by the DXY index. However, selling pressure has subsided over the past few days, leading to a modest rise in the broader greenback. Despite the stabilization, it is possible that the downward correction that started a few weeks ago has not yet run its course.

One change that could impact the US currency is the recent move in Treasuries as traders try to anticipate the “Fed pivot.” For context, yields have fallen sharply this month, intensifying the downturn after declining October US CPI and PPI data. Both of these reports were surprises to the downside, triggering a soft recalibration of interest rate expectations.

If economic weakness, clearly demonstrated in the latest jobless claims numbers, extends through 2024, yields could continue to decline. This scenario is predictable as previous austerity measures weigh on the real economy.

Another factor that could push yields and the US dollar further is the massive selloff in oil, which has fallen nearly 20% this quarter. If energy costs continue to decline, inflation will decline faster than forecast, reducing the need for an overly restrictive stance by the US central bank.

EUR/USD Forecast – Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remained subdued on Thursday after minor fluctuations in the previous session. Despite market indecision, the euro has retained a constructive bias against the US dollar, with prices making higher highs and lower lows recently and trading above key moving averages.

To confirm the bullish perspective, the pair needs to remain above the 200 and 100-day SMA near 1.0765. Successfully defending this support zone could pave the way for the exchange rate to break the psychological 1.0900 level and move towards Fibonacci resistance at 1.0960 and then to 1.1075.

If sellers regain strength and push EUR/USD below 1.0765, the short-term bias could turn into a bearish outlook for the common currency. This potential development could lead to a downward move towards 1.0650, with continued weakness increasing the risk of a retest of trendline support at 1.0570.

EUR/USD Technical Chart

GBP/USD Forecast – Technical Analysis

GBP/USD remained bearish on Thursday and struggled to find positive impetus with a slight consolidation below the 200-day simple moving average. In case losses extend, the primary support lies at 1.2320. Preserving this important floor is essential to revive hopes of a continued uptrend; Any failure to do so could lead to a fall to the 1.2200 range.

Should bulls regain control, initial resistance is expected at 1.2450/1.2460. A move above this barrier could spark new buying interest, laying the groundwork for a potential rally toward the 100-day simple moving average. On further strength, we could see a move towards 1.2590, which represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October decline.

GBP/USD Technical Chart

AUD/USD Forecast – Technical Analysis

After strong gains at the start of the week, AUD/USD declined on Thursday, with prices falling below the 100-day SMA after rejection at the 0.6500 handle. Should the retracement continue, support then lies at 0.6460 and 0.6395. On further weakness, a decline towards 0.6350 is possible.

On the other hand, if the pair resumes its progress, technical resistance is located around the 0.6500 points. Overcoming this hurdle may pose a challenge for the bullish camp, yet a clean and clear breakout could catalyze a rally towards the 200-day simple moving average, which is slightly below the 0.6600 level.

AUD/USD Technical Chart

