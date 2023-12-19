US dollar inflation is ruining the stock market's new high party

The Federal Reserve declared victory. Goldman Sachs raised its growth forecast. Wall Street supports low interest rates. And the stock market reached new heights. Yippee! But wait…

This is “unrealistic” thinking, based on fiat money – that is, the dollar, the value of which is constantly falling.

But, inflation is only 3%

Why does a 3% price increase rate the “only” descriptor? The last three years saw overall inflation of 18%. Compound that with the 3% forecast on top of that, and the four-year rate becomes an even more dire 21.5%.

Think about it this way: Over the past three years, total consumer costs have increased from $100 to $118. This is an unusually rapid decline in the value of the US dollar from $1.00 to $0.85. Any positive inflation rate makes that bad picture even worse.

Has your income increased by 18% since 2020? Great! Except that your real income growth is 0%. So, you’re back where you started. Anything less means your earnings have fallen. And, it’s not just income that needs to be adjusted to reflect reality. Everything Its value needs to be converted into dollars – which includes the stock market.

here is the real stock market

Note: In 1972, I wrote a paper for a business school class about the need for pension funds to adjust their investment returns for inflation. This was a new idea at that time. Yet, here we are, back again. Adjusting the dollar’s valuation for inflation is not a radical or dubious activity. This has been done for the growth rate of the economy, so it should be done elsewhere also. Inflation-adjustment is not a sign of ignorance, incompetence, or disinformation. Difficult description, but experts and the media know or should know how to measure reality.

This first graph is exactly what Wall Street wants you to believe…

John Toby

However, this is the reality…

John Toby

yes but…

forget it. There is no “but”. At the time I wrote that paper, the stock market was performing well, and the “Nifty-Fifty” growth stock craze was in full swing. Additionally, there was talk about the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) eventually breaking 1,000. This wishful thinking happened six times before it happened in mid-1982.

But look at what the real, inflation-adjusted DJIA was doing. By the time the DJIA crossed 1,000 in late 1982, the value of $1,000 had fallen 68% to an inflation-adjusted $320.

John Toby

Can such inflation drama happen again?

Yes. Inflation has not recovered, and history shows that premature Fed easing has set the stage for human nature to tighten, not loosen, inflation’s grip.

See my December 16 article for clarification…

The bottom line – the inflation battle has not been won

The Fed had a chance, although it waited too long to do something. Now, they are declaring victory prematurely. So, expect a spirited return of higher deficit spending and additional borrowing – which means more fiat money creation. And the result? The level of inflation seems to be uncontrolled.

What is a person to do? Try to keep up with the falling value of the dollar due to inflation. This is a difficult task in a normal economy. Add to this the recession that will eventually occur, and the task becomes nearly impossible. The result is a period when cutting becomes the norm.

(I’m sorry for this depressing holiday message, but it’s important not to get carried away by today’s rah-rah happy talk. Let’s stay “real.”)

