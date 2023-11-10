US dollar flies on hawkish Powell – setup on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, gold

US Dollar Forecast – EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and Gold

The US dollar, as measured by the DXY index, has risen due to a rise in US bond yields.

Powell’s sharp comments reinforce greenback’s progress

This article examines EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and gold prices from a technical perspective, analyzing key levels to watch in the coming days.

The broader US dollar started the session subdued but gained momentum in afternoon trade on the back of rising yields following weak demand for US government securities at a key Treasury auction. The greenback’s rally was later supercharged by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish statements during a panel hosted by the IMF.

In public remarks, the FOMC chief said policymakers are not confident that they have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance to bring inflation back to the 2.0% target in a sustained manner. They also indicated that further progress on easing price pressures is not guaranteed and that stronger growth may require higher rates. When it was all said and done, the DXY index was up about 0.4% on the day.

Overall, Powell’s comments suggest that the central bank is not 100% confident that the hiking cycle is over. This could mean another potential hike next month or in January, especially if financial conditions continue to improve, as they have since late October (tech stocks remain bullish regardless of today’s performance. Are).

For now, expectations will remain in a state of flux, with sentiment changing with the strength or weakness of the data release. For this reason, it is important that traders keep an eye on the economic calendar in the coming days and weeks. That said, one of the important reports following that is the October Consumer Price Index survey, which is due out next Tuesday.

The headline CPI is projected to rise 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis last month, bringing the annual rate down to 3.3% from 3.7% previously, according to analysts’ estimates. On the other hand, the core gauge is seeing a monthly increase of 0.3%, resulting in an annual reading of 4.3% – unchanged from September.

With the Fed hypersensitive to incoming information and fear of inflationary risks, any upward deviation of official data from consensus estimates will push bond yields higher and should strengthen the case for higher interest rates over the longer term. . This scenario would be positive for the greenback, but negative for gold, the euro, the Australian dollar and the yen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

After facing rejection from the Fibonacci resistance at 1.0765, EUR/USD has declined sharply, with the exchange rate now touching the lower boundary of the support band at 1.0650. Bulls will have to defend this floor at all costs – failure to do so could cause the pair to falter, sending prices towards trendline support at 1.0555. On further weakness, a retest of the 2023 low appears likely.

If the market turns around and sentiment changes in favor of the bulls, the first technical barrier worth watching appears at 1.0765, where the 200-day simple moving average aligns with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October decline . Overcoming this confluence of key levels could strengthen the bullish momentum, paving the way for a move towards 1.0840.

EUR/USD Technical Chart

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY made a comeback last week, but has again maintained its upward momentum, breaking through the important 150.90 level and moving towards 2022 and 2023 highs, which is just shy of the psychological 152.00 mark. It is less. With prices rising and approaching a key technical area, traders should exercise caution as Tokyo could step in at any minute to curb speculative activity and prevent further yen depreciation.

In the event of FX intervention by Japanese authorities, USD/JPY could drop sharply below 150.90 and head towards the 149.00 handle. On further weakness, focus shifts to 147.25, followed by 146.00. If Tokyo stays out of the currency markets and allows the exchange to rise above 152.00, a possible rally towards the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel at 153.40 can be envisioned.

USD/JPY Technical Chart

USD/JPY chart created using TradingView

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

AUD/USD fell for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, wiping out all the gains accumulated after last week’s bullish breakout, which turned out to be fake. After this pullback, the pair has reached an important support near 0.6350. The integrity of this field level is important; Failure to hold this could result in a drop to 0.6325. With further weakness, a retracement to this year’s lows could become possible.

Despite the Australian dollar’s recent shock, the bullish outlook should not be completely dismissed. That said, if the bulls make a comeback and start a rally from the current levels, overhead resistance appears around the 0.6400 handle, followed by 0.6460. Successfully overcoming this technical hurdle could resume bullish momentum, opening the door to a rally towards November highs near 0.6500.

AUD/USD Technical Chart

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

technical analysis of gold

Earlier this week, gold declined when bulls failed to overcome the important range in the $2,010/$2,015 area. However, XAU/USD has started to rise after this setback, with prices facing support around the 200-day simple moving average before a minor bounce. If gains accelerate in the coming trading sessions, initial resistance appears at $1,980, followed by $2,010/$2,015.

Conversely, if sellers return and take over the financial markets, the first floor to monitor is located at $1,945, which aligns with the 200-day SMA. Although gold may gain a foothold in this zone during the decline, a further decline could see it fall to $1,920. Below this area, the focus shifts to $1,900.

Gold Price Chart (Futures Contract)

Gold price chart created using TradingView

