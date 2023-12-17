US DOJ charges two men with running $25M crypto Ponzi scheme

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted two people for carrying out a crypto Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of approximately $25 million.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, David Gilbert Kiser, 51, of Australia, and Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr., 52, of California, operated a fraudulent crypto investment scheme that lured victims with false promises of high returns.

DOJ charges two people for operating crypto scheme

According to court documents, Kiser and Mazzotta allegedly presented their scheme to investors as programs that used artificial intelligence automated trading bots to trade assets in the crypto market.

The two promoted programs under several names, including Bitcoin Wealth Management, Cloud9Capital, Omicron Trust, Circle Society, and Mind Capital. Kiser and Mazzotta created a false entity called the Federal Crypto Reserve, the purpose of which was to recover lost digital assets in order to legitimize the scheme.

The alleged fraudsters created a pattern of luring victims into putting their money into one of the crypto investment programs and asking investors to pay the Federal Crypto Reserve to investigate and recover their losses. Saffron mastered this tactic by contacting victims under multiple aliases, including David Gilbert and Dave Gabe, under online personas such as Blue Wizard and Bitcoin Yoda.

destroying and hiding evidence

While Saffron and Mazzotta continued the scheme, they used $25 million worth of the investors’ crypto assets to fund their lavish lifestyle. He paid for a personal chef, luxury hotel accommodations, private mansion rentals, security guards, and chartered jet flights.

Further, both of them conspired to destroy evidence by falsifying records and obstructing official proceedings. They also conspired to conceal the sources and location of the victims’ investments by using crypto tumblers and mixers and employing methods such as blockchain hopping.

The Justice Department has charged Saffron and Mazzotta with wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct justice, money laundering conspiracy and money laundering.

While they each face maximum prison terms of 20, 10 and five years on multiple counts, Saffron faces an additional 10 years in prison for allegedly committing felonies while on pre-trial release. Does matter. He was previously accused of involvement in a fraud scheme by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in September 2019.

In the meantime, the DOJ has asked victims of the scheme to reach out via a designated contact line and email.

