US DOJ charges 4 individuals with laundering over $80 million from crypto investment scams

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged four people for their alleged role in the laundering of millions of dollars from cryptocurrency investment scams.

According to a press release from the DOJ, the four men, Lu Zhang of Alhambra, California, Justin Walker of Cypress, California, Hailong Zhu of Naperville, Illinois, and Joseph Wong of Rosemead, California, ages 36, 31, 40, and 40, were charged with one count of aggravated assault. 32 respectively laundered more than $80 million worth of digital assets from a variety of fraudulent crypto schemes.

4 persons accused of fraud worth lakhs

The seven-count indictment charges Zhang, Walker, Wong and Zhu with conspiracy to launder the proceeds of fraudulent schemes such as crypto investment scams and pig slaughter. They transferred the money through shell companies and bank accounts to local and international financial institutions.

Pig slaughter schemes involve scammers who initiate romantic relationships with victims on social media platforms with the sole purpose of financially exploiting the victims. They usually express love and affection to gain the trust of their target and ultimately offer opportunities to earn high profits through crypto investments.

Although they may seem legitimate, purported investment platforms are linked to scammer-controlled accounts. After victims send their funds, the platform is altered in such a way that they are making significant profits on the alleged investment, further inducing the target to invest more money. Victims may be able to make small withdrawals at first, but over time, they will be unable to get their money back, leading to massive losses.

With this strategy, the pig-slaughter syndicate of alleged fraudsters made more than $80 million from unwitting victims in at least 284 transactions. Approximately $20 million in victim funds were deposited directly into bank accounts linked to the defendants.

2 arrested

The individuals have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, concealing money laundering, and international money laundering. The Justice Department revealed that Zhang and Walker had been arrested and made their first court appearances on Wednesday. If found guilty, both could face up to 20 years in jail.

Meanwhile, US law enforcement agencies have doubled their crackdown on crypto romance scams, which are rapidly growing in popularity. Earlier this year, the DOJ seized approximately $112 million in cryptocurrency from accounts linked to six pig slaughterings located in Los Angeles, the District of Arizona, and the District of Idaho.

