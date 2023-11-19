US denies reports of Israel-Hamas deal for hostage release – but says talks will continue

US officials on Saturday denied a report that an agreement had been reached between Hamas and Israel for the release of an unknown number of hostages in Gaza – but said efforts were ongoing to reach such an agreement.

“We have not reached an agreement yet, but we are working hard to reach an agreement.” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on,

Watson was responding to a report by The Washington Post on Saturday evening that Israel, the United States and Hamas had agreed to end the Gaza war in exchange for the release of women and children held hostage by Hamas.

The agreement will include a five-day pause in fighting – the first sustained period of peace since the war began on October 7, the Washington Post reports.

Under the temporary agreement, The Washington Post said, the moratorium would allow the release of an initial 50 or more hostages, divided into smaller batches in 24-hour increments.

Later Saturday night, the newspaper retracted its report of a tentative agreement, and reported that Israel and Hamas were “close to an agreement.”

A Times of Israel story said that hours before the National Security Council statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had dismissed “a number of inaccurate reports” about the impending hostage deal. “At the moment, there is no agreement,” Netanyahu said in Israel on Saturday night.

A spokesman for the Israeli Embassy in Washington declined to comment on any aspect of the hostage situation to The Washington Post.

About 239 people are believed to be held captive in Gaza. The pause in fighting will also allow an increase in the amount of humanitarian aid, including fuel, to enter the besieged region, The Washington Post reports.

It is reported that negotiations regarding an agreement for the release of the hostages have been going on for several weeks. They are said to be concentrated in Qatar, where Qatari mediators are indirectly representing Hamas.

Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters in recent days that the War Cabinet had agreed that a limited cease-fire could only take place “after the mass release of our hostages … and that Will be limited and brief, because after that we will continue to work towards achieving our war goals.”

Source