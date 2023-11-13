US debt interest costs surge 87% as new federal fiscal year begins

The latest data showed gross interest on Treasury debt securities rose 87% from a year earlier.

Interest payments reached $88.9 billion last month as the government finances higher deficit spending.

The surge was also fueled by a recent surge in bond market yields.

Interest payments on the Treasury increased at the start of the federal government’s new fiscal year amid growing concerns about the sustainability of the US debt.

Gross interest on Treasury debt reached $88.9 billion in October, according to department data published Monday. This is about 87% more than the same period in 2022, when interest payments were $47.5 billion.

The surge reflects the impact of higher bond yields over the past year as well as the massive increase in the federal deficit in the rapidly growing pile of total debt.

The weighted average interest on all outstanding loans also rose to 3.05% in October, according to Bloomberg. This represents an 87-basis-point increase from a year earlier, and the highest level since 2010.

Analysts have recently become more concerned about this trend, warning that rising borrowing costs could ultimately become unsustainable.

Congressional Budget Office projections estimate that the share of net interest in GDP could rise from 1% to 6.7% by 2053. This would exceed federal contributions to other sectors, including Social Security and defense.

Such warnings have contributed to a turbulent period for the Treasury market, which has seen a historic selloff amid Fed rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the federal deficit started the new fiscal year in better shape, shrinking last month to $66.6 billion from $87.9 billion a year earlier, as an influx of tax receipts helped ease pressure on Treasury coffers.

Still, Moody’s cut its U.S. credit outlook to “negative” on Friday, indicating a possible downgrade in the future. The rating agency cited rising deficit and political dysfunction.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com